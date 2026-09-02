“I am super happy” Alex Eala advances to US Open second round after straight-sets win

Alexandra Eala had plenty of reasons to be happy after another commanding US Open performance.

The Filipina advanced to the second round of the US Open for the second consecutive year Tuesday night, beating American qualifier Mary Stoiana, 6-1, 6-2, in just 1 hour, 17 minutes.

“I’m very happy with my level today,” Eala said in her post-match press conference. “It’s never easy, especially in the first round of a tournament — of the US Open nonetheless — and I think Mary has been having some good weeks. So yeah, I’m super happy.”

Playing before a packed crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Eala saved two break points in the opening game and quickly took control, building a 5-0 lead.

Stoiana, playing in her first Grand Slam main draw, finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth game. Eala, however, held at love to take the opening set, 6-1.

The second set followed a similar pattern.

Eala faced break points in each of her first two service games but saved both. She then broke Stoiana for a 3-2 lead and pulled away to close out the match.

Eala also showed her efficiency when chances arose. Stoiana failed to convert any of her six break-point opportunities, while Eala converted four of eight.

The victory continues Eala’s strong run on North American hard courts. She has won nine of her past 11 matches on the surface since Wimbledon, where she reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Eala next faces Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova in the second round. Oliynykova defeated American wild card Reese Brantmeier, 6-4, 6-4, in the first round.

Oliynykova leads Eala, 1-0, in their WTA Tour head-to-head record after beating the Filipina in three sets in Strasbourg earlier this year. WTA/FROM THE WIRES