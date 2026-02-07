IBP ‘Run for Justice’ Mindanao leg kicks off Feb. 15

It’s all systems go for the Mindanao leg of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) “Run for Justice” on Sunday, February 15, a nationwide fun run honoring the IBP’s 1973 founding while promoting health, camaraderie, and community spirit.

Cleared by the City Government after a three-month approval process and organized by Kinetix Sports, the event will take place at Rancho Palos Verdes Sports Club in Riverfront Corporate City, Maa, with a loop through Crocodile Park. Participants will assemble at 3 p.m., with the race starting at 4 p.m.

The event was formally announced at the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) forum at SM City Annex on Thursday morning, where IBP Davao President Atty. Ferdie Taglucop and Commissioner Chairman Atty. Bianca Ceasar shared details with the public.

This is a nationwide event to commemorate the founding anniversary of the IBP in 1973,” Taglucop said. “It’s also about health, wellness, and spending quality time with family.”

Positioned right after Valentine’s Day, the run is being promoted as a “recovery run” and a family-friendly activity. Atty. Caesar said the race will feature 2K, 3K, and 5K categories, welcoming participants of all ages—including children and families. “We want to focus on being a family run and bring back the fun in the fun run,” she said.

The nationwide “Run for Justice” will also roll out in Manila, parts of Luzon and Visayas, and Mindanao hubs such as Agusan del Sur, Cagayan de Oro, and Zamboanga.

Registration costs ₱700 and includes a race kit with an event shirt, race bib, post-race meal, and finisher’s medal. Top finishers in each category will receive special prizes.

Proceeds from the run will go to the IBP National Center for Legal Aid to support indigent clients who cannot afford private lawyers. “IBP regularly provides legal and medical consultations through annual outreach caravans in barangays,” Atty. Taglucop said, noting that both public and private attorneys are required to render pro bono services.

The event coincides with IBP Family Day, turning the venue into a festive hub with an open-air bazaar, kids’ activity booths, and family-oriented programs. Free medical and legal consultation booths will also be available. Justeene P. Sayson, SunStar Intern/DNSC