Inaugural national speed cubing tilt set in Tagaytay

Elite speed cubers will take center stage in the inaugural Philippine National Speed Cubing Open 2026 on May 27 and 28 in Tagaytay City.

The tournament marks the first nationally endorsed speed cubing competition in the Philippines, organized by the Asian Mind Sports Association (AMSA) in partnership with the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

Set at the Tagaytay City Combat Sports Center, the event aims to promote speed cubing and strengthen the country’s growing mind sports community, according to POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“We played the cube as kids at one time or another, and what we thought was merely a game is now a serious sport,” Tolentino said.

Speed cubing centers on solving puzzles such as the Rubik’s Cube in the shortest possible time using pattern recognition, muscle memory, and predefined move sequences known as algorithms.

Organizers said the event, sponsored by Stellar Cube, represents a major step toward the professionalization of speed cubing and its integration into the Philippine sports landscape.

AMSA earlier signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the POC to help develop mind sports in the country. The partnership combines international competition standards with local resources and training programs.

The two-day event opens on May 27 with the Philippine National Speed Cubing Summit and AMSA Referee Certification Training.

The tournament proper on May 28 will feature competitions in the 3x3x3 cube, 2x2x2 cube, Pyraminx, 3x3x3 one-handed, and 3x3x3 blindfolded events. Organizers will also stage a team relay exhibition to boost crowd engagement and showcase teamwork in speed cubing.

The summit and certification program will focus on building a stronger speed cubing ecosystem in the Philippines through referee and trainer development.

Topics include AMSA’s referee system and athlete rankings, official competition rules and standards, scrambling procedures, discipline-specific regulations, refereeing simulations, and certification assessments. PR