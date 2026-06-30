Infinity Brandz rules Duaw cheerdance

Manila-based Infinity Brandz delivered a dominant performance at the Duaw Davao Cheerdance Competition 2026, sweeping the open category and taking home three major awards, Sunday, June 28, at the Almendras Gym Davao City Recreation Center.

The squad won the grand championship, best in music, and best in tumbling during the event, one of the highlights of the monthlong Duaw Davao Festival organized by the City Tourism Operations Office.

The open category featured local government unit (LGU)-based, community-based, college-level, company-based, and corporate-sponsored teams from Davao City and across the country, making the championship a national-level achievement.

Despite competing away from home, Infinity Brandz overcame several challenges. The competition mat differed from the one they had trained on, giving the team little time to adjust before performing.

The team's creative direction also required careful planning. Organizers required participants to incorporate elements of Davao into their routines—a challenge for a squad based outside the city.

Infinity Brandz responded with a performance that blended current cheer trends with Davao-inspired elements, earning high marks from both the judges and the audience.

The best in music award recognized the team's well-crafted production, while the best in tumbling citation highlighted the technical precision and execution of its routine.

Together with the grand championship trophy, the awards underscored the team's dominance throughout the competition.

Coach Lucky San Juan summed up the victory in a few words.

"Super saya. Of course, babalikan namin (We're incredibly happy. Of course, we'll be back)," San Juan told SunStar Davao in an interview, Monday, June 29, 2028.

He also underscored the role of cheerdance in promoting local communities and events.

"Cheerdance is one of the best ways to market an LGU or an event because the cheerleading community is huge, and above all, it's entertaining," San Juan said. "Kapag tinanggal mo 'yan sa event, malulungkot ang mga tao (If you take it out of an event, people will definitely miss it)."

Infinity Brandz left Davao City not only as grand champions but also as a team that showed how preparation, creativity, and flawless execution can lead to victory—even on a stage far from home. CASANDRA D. PAYAN / SPAMAST, SunStar Intern