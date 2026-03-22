Irienold Reig Jr., Bea Marie Quiambao rule scorching Ironman 70.3 Davao

Under punishing tropical heat and relentless pressure from seasoned challengers, Irienold Reig Jr. and Bea Marie Quiambao surged into the spotlight, powering to victories Sunday, March 22, 2026, at the BYD Ironman 70.3 Davao presented by Aboitiz along the blistering stretch of the Davao City Coastal Road.
The 23-year-old Reig, racing for Team Megawide, delivered a breakthrough performance to capture the overall men’s crown in four hours, 33 minutes, and 41 seconds, announcing himself as one of the country’s rising triathlon stars.
The 25-year-old Quiambao, who hails from Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, clocked five hours, 19 minutes, and 29 seconds, controlling the race with steady splits across all three disciplines.
Both champions navigated the unforgiving 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-kilometer bike ride, and 21.1-kilometer run while battling heat, humidity, and coastal winds that tested even the most experienced competitors.
Speaking after her victory, Quiambao said she came into the race without high expectations. “It’s good. I came into this race not expecting anything,” she said in an interview with SunStar Davao.
The Sante Barley Club athlete described her rigorous preparation leading up to the event. “I multi-train every day. Sometimes there are days I train two to three times a day,” she said.
Quiambao admitted the swim posed a particular challenge.
This was Quiambao’s second 70.3 distance race, her first being in Palawan in 2022. She took a moment to thank those who helped her along the way. “I want to thank my parents, sponsors, coaches, and friends. Without them, I wouldn’t be here,” said Quiambao, who also secured the Filipino elite women's championship trophy.
Reig set the tone early with a commanding 32:26 swim, emerging from the water ahead of the field and building a cushion through the opening stages of the race. Czech veteran Petr Lukosz and decorated Filipino triathlete Mervin Rencel Santiago later clawed their way back during the bike leg, setting up a tense closing run.
Reig held his composure down the final kilometers of the half-marathon, digging deep to protect his slim advantage and secure the victory.
Lukosz, the 2022 Ironman Subic champion, finished just 48 seconds behind in 4:34:29, using a blistering 2:16:58 bike split to stay within striking distance before claiming second overall and topping the male 40–44 age group.
Santiago completed the podium in 4:36:02, relying on a strong bike-run combination to surge through the field. The Valenzuela City standout also dominated the male 30–34 division.
Reig also ruled the male 18–24 category, finishing ahead of Edgie Arances (4:40:47) and Kenneth Bonda (4:50:52).
Quiambao exited the 1.9-kilometer swim in 34:49, held her ground on the 90-kilometer bike in 2:53:22, and sealed the win with a strong 1:48:46 half-marathon run. Her efficient transitions, including a quick 24-second T1, helped her maintain a slim but decisive cushion down the stretch.
Leyann Ramo, the 2024 Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao women's overall champion, pushed the pace in pursuit, finishing second in 5:23:06. The Tri Sultan Naga Dimaporo Barracuda standout, a decorated regular on the 70.3 circuit, stayed within striking distance after a 35:32 swim, 2:57:59 bike, and leaned on a fast 1:44:06 run, the quickest among the podium finishers, but ultimately fell short. Ramo still topped the women’s 30–34 age-group category, adding another accolade to her campaign.
Nicole Andaya rounded out the podium in 5:35:27. She delivered one of the day’s fastest bike splits at 2:45:34 to move into contention, though a longer second transition and a 2:01:19 run left her chasing the leaders in the final leg.
Celebrity triathlete and social media personality Aira Lourdes Lopez also drew attention on the course, finishing seventh overall in 5:45:49 despite a difficult swim. Lopez rebounded with a solid bike and run to win the female 25–29 category, finishing ahead of Joy Tiu.
In the Filipino elite division, Dayshaun Ramos led the men with a 4:39:38 finish, followed by Maynard Pecson (4:43:52) and Joshua Alexander Ramos (5:04:24).
Relay teams also delivered an intense race, with Team Juana taking the overall title in 4:26:46, narrowly edging Team Ferrumtri (4:27:09) and Tri Team 2Go 3 (4:45:43).
Earlier in the day, the Sunrise Sprint event produced its own standout performances. Iñaki Lorbes dominated the men’s field in 1:05:34, also topping the male 25–29 category, while Noel Jeffrey Cabrera Jr. finished second overall in 1:13:56 and ruled the male 20–24 division. Paul Jumamil placed third overall in 1:15:03, winning the male 30–34 class. Anisha Caluya captured the women's overall title and topped the female 16-19 division. Lorbes also bagged the Sunrise Sprint male 25-29 crown. MLSA WITH REPORT FROM GILLIANNE CORINNE GRADO