Irienold Reig Jr., Bea Marie Quiambao rule scorching Ironman 70.3 Davao

Under punishing tropical heat and relentless pressure from seasoned challengers, Irienold Reig Jr. and Bea Marie Quiambao surged into the spotlight, powering to victories Sunday, March 22, 2026, at the BYD Ironman 70.3 Davao presented by Aboitiz along the blistering stretch of the Davao City Coastal Road.

The 23-year-old Reig, racing for Team Megawide, delivered a breakthrough performance to capture the overall men’s crown in four hours, 33 minutes, and 41 seconds, announcing himself as one of the country’s rising triathlon stars.

The 25-year-old Quiambao, who hails from Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, clocked five hours, 19 minutes, and 29 seconds, controlling the race with steady splits across all three disciplines.

Both champions navigated the unforgiving 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-kilometer bike ride, and 21.1-kilometer run while battling heat, humidity, and coastal winds that tested even the most experienced competitors.

Speaking after her victory, Quiambao said she came into the race without high expectations. “It’s good. I came into this race not expecting anything,” she said in an interview with SunStar Davao.

The Sante Barley Club athlete described her rigorous preparation leading up to the event. “I multi-train every day. Sometimes there are days I train two to three times a day,” she said.

Quiambao admitted the swim posed a particular challenge.