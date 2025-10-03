Ironman 70.3 Davao returns in March 2026

The countdown has begun. After a one-year break, Ironman 70.3 Davao is officially back in 2026 — bigger, bolder, and with even more events for both elite triathletes and everyday sports lovers.

At a press conference on Friday, October 3, at Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center, Sunrise Events Inc. president and Ironman Group Philippines general manager Princess Galura confirmed that Davao will once again host the world-class triathlon race series.

“We had 2018, 2019, then we skipped to 2023 and 2024, and now 2026. If you already know the pattern, you can tell what comes next,” Galura teased, hinting at the event’s long-term continuity.

One big change: the inclusion of the Sprint Distance, a shorter version designed for beginners and comebacking athletes. Organizers expect 300–400 sprint triathletes to join before the main 70.3 event on March 22, 2026.

The event is also introducing the IronKids Aquathlon, replacing the usual triathlon format to make it easier for young participants and traveling families. “All they need are running shoes, no more hassle of bringing bikes,” Galura said.

Local fun runs also return, highlighted by the playful “Guapa Dabawenya” 5K, 10K, and 21K races, which drew thousands in past years.

By 2 p.m. on the opening day of registration, 200 athletes had already signed up for Ironman 70.3 Davao, with more slots expected to fill quickly. Organizers are targeting between 800 to 1,000 triathletes for the 70.3 and Sprint races combined, plus thousands more for Guapa Davao and IronKids, a total weekend turnout of 4,000 participants.

Davao City officials expressed excitement for the event’s return. Atty. Tristan Dwight Domingo, assistant city administrator, explained why there was no race this year: “The city simply wanted to give a free hand to the incoming administration in 2025. With elections, there was uncertainty. But now, we’re in a good position to partner again with Ironman, and we’re very glad it’s back.”

For Galura, the growing popularity of endurance sports in Davao reflects the city’s active lifestyle culture.

“We saw the running boom here. Now, we’re building on that momentum by giving more options — from IronKids to sprints, to the main 70.3,” she said.

With thousands of athletes and supporters expected, organizers are already looking forward to a record-breaking turnout in 2026, cementing Davao as one of the premier triathlon destinations in Asia. WITH REPORTS FROM KARL BRYAN PORRAS