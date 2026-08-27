Ironman 70.3 Laoag to open new chapter for PH triathlon

Laoag City will open a new chapter in Philippine triathlon when it hosts Ironman 70.3 in 2027, bringing one of the world’s best-known endurance races to Ilocos Norte for the first time.

The inaugural Ironman 70.3 Laoag will feature a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-kilometer bike ride, and 21.1-kilometer run. The race will take athletes from the waters of Sadiri Beach to northern Luzon’s wide roads and the historic streets of Laoag.

Organizers said the course will give athletes a fast race while allowing them and their families to experience Laoag’s history, culture, cuisine, and hospitality.

Registration is now open. For details, visit the Ironman website.

Known as the Sunshine City, Laoag offers an urban base from which visitors can explore Ilocos Norte. Its historic streets, local markets, and Ilocano traditions blend with a growing café culture and modern city life.

The new race is expected to strengthen Laoag’s appeal as a destination for both local and international triathletes.

Laoag City Mayor James Bryan Alcid said hosting the event will allow the city to introduce its culture and hospitality to a wider international audience.

“We are proud to welcome Ironman 70.3 and the athletes, families and supporters who will come to experience Laoag City,” Alcid said. “This event allows us to share what makes our city special — our history, our culture, our food, our people and the genuine warmth with which we welcome our visitors.”

He said the city hopes athletes will take home memories that go beyond their race-day performance.

For Sunrise Events Inc., the race expands the Philippine Ironman experience to a destination with its own identity.

“We are especially excited for athletes to discover Laoag for the first time through Ironman 70.3,” said SEI President and Managing Director Princess Galura. “From the ocean swim and fast northern roads to the city finish and everything athletes can experience away from the course, this race is about creating new stories in a new destination.”

Adding Laoag further expands the Philippines’ endurance racing circuit. Ironman and Ironman 70.3 events have been held in the country since 2009, helping build a growing local triathlon community and attracting athletes from around the world.

Michelle Pepper, managing director of Asia-Pacific for the Ironman Group, said the organization was pleased to bring the race to a new part of the country.

“We’re proud to have had Ironman and Ironman 70.3 triathlon races in the Philippines since 2009,” Pepper said. “It has been great to see the local triathlon community grow over the years, and for so many athletes from around the world to have experienced racing in the country during that time.”

With its oceanfront start, northern roads, and historic city setting, Ironman 70.3 Laoag will add a new destination to the Philippine race calendar while giving athletes another way to experience Ilocos Norte — on the saddle, on foot, and beyond the finish line. PR