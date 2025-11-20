Jiahn Rych Madridano and Abigail Rose Morrison dominate Dcaa Meet 2025 gymnastics

Gymnasts Jiahn Rych Madridano and Abigail Rose Morrison walked into the Davao Golden Twist Training Center and walked out with a sweep, dominating their events and stamping their class on the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2025 gymnastics competition that concluded Tuesday, November 18.

The 17-year-old Madridano of Holy Child College of Davao and nine-year-old Morrison of Heartworks Learning Center, both already carrying impressive credentials from national and international meets, rose above the pressure and the crowd, sweeping their events and anchoring their units to major wins.

Madridano's long-awaited breakthrough

For Madridano, representing Unit 7 in the secondary boys’ MAG division, Monday’s performance felt like a long time coming.

A veteran of nine Dcaa editions, he had never won gold—until last Monday, November 17, when he took six, sweeping the floor exercise, vault, pommel horse, high bar, individual all-around, and team (with Harvey Diaz Nuique and Ferdinand Manatad) events.

“Super good po, Ma’am. I’m so happy po and medyo may kaba konti (though I felt a bit nervous),” he said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao. “Pero happy po ako ngayon dahil nakuha ko na po ang gold medal. Dati silver lang po ako. Ngayon ako na po nakakuha ng gold medal, hindi lang isa kundi anim (But I’m happy now because I finally got the gold medal. Before, I only won silver. Now I got the gold, not just one, but six).”

Coming off two gold medals for La Aguila Gymnastica Philippines in the 9th Total Gymnastics International Gymnastics Tournament (TGIGT) in Selangor, Malaysia, last September, Madridano returned to local competition with confidence, but not the expectation of a sweep.

“Hindi ako nag-expect po na makuha ko po ang pangarap kong gold medals (I didn’t expect to achieve the gold medals I’d been dreaming of),” he said, crediting the coaching staff that had guided him for years. “Dahil po sa coaches ko. Sila po ang nag-motivate sa’kin para mag-practice at mag-set ng goals. Ginawa ko po ‘yung best ko sa laro (It’s because of my coaches. They motivated me to practice and set goals. I just gave my best in the competition).”

The sweep, he added, felt even more meaningful knowing it came in what will be his final Dcaa and Davraa appearances.

“Yes po, this is my first and last time na makakuha ng six gold medals sa Dcaa Meet (Yes, this is my first and last time to win six gold medals in the Dcaa Meet),” he said. “Proceed na naman po kami sa preparation for Davraa (We’re moving on now to prepare for Davraa).”

Morrison dazzles on Dcaa stage

Fresh from a strong Batang Pinoy national campaign, where she picked up three golds and a silver, the Grade 5 gymnast led Unit 8-Daprisa (Davao Association of Private Schools and Administrators) to its first-ever qualification to Davraa Meet 2026 in gymnastics, and did it with a commanding performance in the elementary girls’ WAG division.

Morrison finished with five gold medals and one silver, topping the team event alongside Candice Snow and Brianna Paraños, and ruling the individual all-around, floor, beam, and bars. Her lone silver came in the vault.

“I feel really happy and proud of myself,” she said, her excitement still palpable a day after the competition. “I’m grateful to my coaches, my family, and my friends. Their encouragement motivates me to do my best every day.”

The recent meet marked just her second Dcaa appearance. In the last one held in February 2025, she finished bronze overall as the youngest in her category. This time, she returned stronger, more prepared, and far more confident.

“This year’s Dcaa was a great experience,” she said. “I was able to upgrade some of my skills, and I had a lot of fun competing with other gymnasts and learning from them.”

Morrison dedicated her gold medals to the people who built her foundation: “To my family and friends who have supported me since the beginning. And of course, to my SOC—School of Champions family.”

Now, all eyes turn to Davraa, where she will be competing for the first time.

“I’m focused on upgrading my skills so I can perform better, win, and hopefully qualify for Palarong Pambansa,” she said. Training won’t slow down. “I enjoy training, especially because my friends are there too. I want to continue training five times a week.”

More standouts

In rhythmic gymnastics, Jhanrille Greca Barcelona collected an impressive haul: gold in the individual all-around, clubs, freehand, and ball, plus a silver in hoop. She will also form part of the Davaa Meet 2026-bound Davao City team, along with Chalsea Belle Louise Tuazon (cluster 2, 9-12 elementary girls), Samara Emilia P. Teves (cluster 1, 7–9 elementary girls), Moira Leigh Copas, Yash Mae Magluya, and Chesna Bascon (cluster 3, high school). MLSA