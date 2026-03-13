JMC, UC clinch 2026 Araw ng Dabaw basketball invitational wins

The Jose Maria College (JMC) Kings and University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters kicked off the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Invitational Basketball Tournament with debut victories, Thursday, March 12, at the Almendras Gym, Davao City Recreation Center.

The Kings dismantled San Pedro College (SPC), 85-73, led by Karlo Estomo, who scored 24 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists, and recorded five steals.

Meanwhile, the UC Webmasters edged the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs, 62-57. Ricofer Sordilla led the charge with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Action resumes Friday, March 13, with BC facing SPC at 5 p.m., followed by a highly anticipated matchup between JMC and UC at 7 p.m.

The tournament is organized by Madayaw Sports Davao and sanctioned by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) under Davao regional director and businessman Glenn Escandor. It is part of the accredited events of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Sports Festival, overseen by the Sports Development Division.