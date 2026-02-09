Karate debuts in Palarong Pambansa 2026

Karate will make its long-awaited debut at the Palarong Pambansa in 2026, a breakthrough that leaders say validates years of advocacy by athletes, coaches, and teachers across the country.

The Department of Education confirmed that karate will be included as a demonstration sport when the national school games are held in Agusan del Sur from May 20 to 31, 2026.

Rey Solitario, superintendent of the DepEd Davao City Division, said the sport has yet to be fully integrated into the regular Palaro lineup but will take its first step through the demo sports category.

“Wala pa ni ma-integrate, pero apil na ni sa demo sports. Next Palaro pa jud ni (It has not yet been fully integrated, but it is already included as a demonstration sport. Full inclusion is expected in the next Palaro),” Solitario said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao.

Solitario added that karate’s debut will be open to all regions, allowing them to send athletes even while the sport remains under demonstration status.

For local karate leaders, the announcement marks the realization of a long-held dream.

“Happy kaayo mi, Ma’am, kay dugay na kaayo namo ni nga pangarap (We are delighted, ma’am, because this has been our dream for a very long time),” said Rommel Tan, head of the Association for the Advancement of Karatedo (AAK) Davao.

“Ang atong athletes nangandoy ani gyud (Our athletes have truly dreamed of this),” Tan added. He said the group will work closely with DepEd to prepare for the historic appearance.

At the national level, Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation Inc. President Richard Lim described the inclusion as a shared victory for the entire karate community.

“Karate is now part of the Palarong Pambansa,” Lim said in a Facebook post. He thanked those who supported the effort, noting that many “worked quietly behind the scenes” to make the milestone possible.

“This achievement is not just personal. It is a victory for the entire Philippine karate community — for our athletes, coaches, teachers, officials, and families who have long believed that karate deserves its place in Philippine school sports,” Lim said.

In a separate post, Karate Pilipinas officially announced that karate will be featured as a demonstration sport at the 2026 Palaro, calling it the result of “years of advocacy” and a breakthrough for grassroots development.

The federation said the move recognizes the dedication of DepEd teachers, coaches, and school sports leaders who have consistently pushed for karate’s inclusion nationwide.

While karate will debut as a demonstration sport, stakeholders see the 2026 Palarong Pambansa as a crucial step toward full integration in future editions.

“Today, we celebrate with pride, gratitude, and joy,” Lim said. “And tomorrow, we continue working even harder.”

For young karatekas across the country, the announcement brings them closer to a long-awaited goal — finally stepping onto the national stage at the Palarong Pambansa. MLSA