Karatekas deliver 4 golds, 3 bronzes for Davao City

Davao City's karatedo team collected a total of four gold medals and three bronzes in the 2023 Batang Pinoy national championships as of Wednesday evening, December 21, 2023, at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

Coach Rommel Tan of the Association for the Advancement of Karatedo (AAK) Davao bared that Christopher Cagandahan secured the team's fourth gold by dominating the junior kumite +76 kgs division finals.

The other gold medalists include Keisha Rhihana Lu (girls 16-17) intermediate kata, Jamie Danielle Nirza (girls 16-17) advance kata, and Robert Dayanan, Jr. (boys 12-13 intermediate kata).

Meanwhile, Davao City's bronzes were courtesy of Eduardo "Thirdy" Berco III (boys 14-15 novice kata), Hailey Dominique Herrera So (girls 12-13 intermediate kata), and Raihan Allan Ingusan

(boys 12-13 novice kata). MLSA