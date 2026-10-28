Kim, Avaricio tied for Apo lead

DAVAO CITY - Kim’s closing birdie forces a tie at 142, setting up a final-round duel for the ICTSI Apo Golf Classic crown Kim Seoyun sank a clutch birdie on the 18th hole Wednesday to catch Chanelle Avaricio at the top of the leaderboard, setting up a tight final-round battle for the ICTSI Apo Golf Classic title at Apo Golf and Country Club.

Kim fired a 1-under-par 71 to erase her overnight deficit and tie Avaricio at 142 after 36 holes in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s season-ending tournament.

Kim opened with a birdie to make up ground, then relied on steady putting and crucial pars as the course’s demanding layout, intense heat and shifting winds tested the field.

Avaricio appeared poised to pull away after stringing together three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 14. She reached 3-under for the tournament and looked set to double her overnight lead before the closing hole changed the standings.

Kim delivered under pressure on the par-5 18th, setting up a 12-foot birdie putt to cap her round. Avaricio, meanwhile, three-putted for a bogey and a 72, leaving the two golfers tied at the top.

Kim welcomed her strong approach play but lamented the birdie chances she failed to convert despite hitting 15 greens in regulation.

“My approach shots worked pretty well today. I hit 15 greens and had a lot of birdie chances, but I struggled with my putting. The putts just weren’t dropping, so it was kind of sayang,” Kim said.

The Korean golfer, who is chasing her first tour victory after several near-misses, said she would focus on enjoying the final round rather than letting the pressure affect her game.

“I would enjoy my game and try to embrace the moment,” she said.

Avaricio shrugged off her costly finish and remained confident as she pursued a possible fourth title of the season. She said her putting had improved despite missing several greens.

“I three-putted the last hole, but okay lang. The rest of my putting really clicked because I missed a lot of greens. I think, overall, I only hit 10 greens today,” said Avaricio, who carded four birdies and four bogeys.

Avaricio praised Kim’s performance and said she would focus on her own game in the final round.

“Kim is a really good player. Actually, she played really well today. Yung putting niya wasn’t dropping lang. I’ll just try to have fun, you know, focus on myself, and wish her the best,” she said.

Avaricio said patience and composure would be key to winning the title.

“I think it will boil down to patience and, you know, how well you handle the pressure. Honestly, I’ll just do my best tomorrow, and hopefully, I’ll make more birdies and fewer mistakes,” she added.

Princess Superal also stayed in contention after recovering for a 71 to join erstwhile co-leader Harmie Constantino at 144, just two strokes behind Kim and Avaricio.

Constantino carded a 74 after sharing the lead overnight, but the two-shot gap kept her within striking distance heading into the final round.

Daniella Uy shot a 72 for 146, while Yvon Bisera stood at 147 after a 73. Sarah Ababa followed at 148 with a 72.

With four players within two strokes of the lead, the final round promises a close contest as the contenders vie for the ICTSI Apo Golf Classic crown and the season-ending tour spotlight. PR