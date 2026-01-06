Kim Salvador wins 1st Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association Tournament of Champions crown

Salvador’s perseverance paid off. After nine games of qualifying, he climbed to second place with 1,695 pinfalls, trailing only first-quarter champion Ulene Rule, who scored 1,820.

Rookie titlist Berna Mozar (1,672) was third, Desperados July champion Tans Bernas (1,665) fourth, and Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) president Rameses Tancontian, the Desperados October winner, came fifth with 1,655 pinfalls.

The drama intensified in the one-game shootout round, where Salvador faced Mozar and Bernas.

"Kinabahan talaga ako (I was really nervous)," Salvador said. “I needed to stay focused and score high because of the handicap advantage my opponents had." He toppled 215 pins, defeating Mozar (189) and Bernas (151).

In the finals, Salvador maintained her composure and defeated Rule in two games, 215-201 and 163-158, to claim the championship.

“I’m so happy,” she said. “Last year, I was second runner-up. Now I finally grabbed the title. I’m thankful to my family and the Datba family for always supporting me.”

Salvador received a P20,000 cash prize, while Rule earned P12,000. Mozar took home P7,000, and Bernas received P5,000.

Other TOC qualifiers included Romy Ablas (January and July champion), Ric Mina (February), Emz Salvador (March and June), Kath Lee (April), Seb Jardin (May and October), James Young (August and November), Mav Manuel (September), Roger Geonzon (December), Celso Garcia (second-quarter champion), Crystal Chavez (President’s Cup champion), Bam Tongo (Desperados June), and June Morales (Desperados November).

The TOC is Datba's grand finale, gathering the year’s top competitors in one showdown. MLSA