KinetixSports Legacy Run set March 1

The Legacy Run 2026 on March 1, set in an out-and-back course from Azuela Cove, marks the 18th anniversary of homegrown premier running organizer Kinetix Sports, celebrating nearly two decades of fostering Davao’s running community. The event doubles as a competitive race and a tribute to the company’s lasting impact on the local road racing scene.

The name “Legacy Run” reflects the reputation Kinetix Sports has built over the years—anchored in consistency, careful planning, and a runner-first approach that has earned the trust of athletes from Davao and nearby areas. Many runners have grown alongside the company’s events,

“Parang legacy namin siya for the running community here in Davao—in giving out quality races and making runners happy sa mga events na gina-organize namin (It’s like our legacy for the running community here in Davao—providing quality races and making runners enjoy the events we organize),” said Kinetix Sports founder Kenneth Sai.

For 18 years, Sai has steered the planning and execution of races that shaped Davao’s running culture. This year, the Legacy Run showcases the team’s experience, with organizers handling route planning, safety coordination, runner support, and overall event flow in-house.

Organizers expect around 1,800 participants to take part in the 5K, 10K, and 21K categories, welcoming beginners, seasoned runners, and elite athletes.

The competition heats up as cash prizes await the top three finishers in each category, along with age-group awards for the 21 K. In total, organizers will recognize 72 standout athletes during the event.

Beyond the anniversary race, Kinetix Sports has a busy year, with 25 races lined up. Sai also hinted at a potentially bigger Legacy Run next year, building on the momentum of the celebration and the continued support of the local running community.

“May mga races din kami na upcoming, iba-iba. So, we have around 25 races for this year na naka-line up. And then, for next year, depende kung, decide namin, baka we will have a bigger Legacy Run next year (We also have various upcoming races, about 25 lined up for this year. As for next year, it depends on our decision, but we might hold a bigger Legacy Run),” he said.

As Kinetix Sports celebrates its 18th anniversary, the Legacy Run is not just a look back at years of races; it’s a step forward, showing the company’s dedication to creating memorable running experiences and nurturing Davao’s vibrant and growing community of runners. Ria Jewel Palomo, SunStar Intern/NDDU