King and queen of the night

Corsino Jr. Satinitigan and Yahsharah Dalgidig emerged as the fastest runners in the 21-kilometer division of the recently concluded Hoka Midnight Run Asia 2026-Davao held at Davao Global Township, leading a strong field of distance runners in one of the city's biggest road-running events.

Satinitigan clocked one hour, nine minutes, and 56 seconds to capture the men's half-marathon title, beating James Kevin Cruz, who finished in 1:10:36. Mark Luigi Joyce completed the podium in 1:13:00.

Dalgidig of Kidapawan City topped the women's 21K race in 1:33:57 after edging Leedy Erika Villamonte, who crossed the finish line just eight seconds later in 1:34:05. Yahchevah Dalgidig secured third place in 1:39:17.

The victory carried extra significance for Dalgidig as she successfully defended her title in the event.

"Happy ko nga nadepensahan nako akong title. Sakto ra sad akong oras (I'm happy that I was able to defend my title. My time was also just right)," Dalgidig said.

Hundreds of runners gathered at Davao Global Township for the overnight race, which featured 21-kilometer, 10-kilometer, and 5-kilometer categories and attracted both competitive athletes and recreational runners.

In the men's 10K division, Lloyd Prado dominated the field with a winning time of 32 minutes and 59 seconds. Abdulhamid Naron placed second in 35:20, while Elmer Bartolo finished third in 35:35.

Joy Beltran paced the women's 10K runners, crossing the finish line in 40:52. Kate Duffy Gel McDowell finished second in 42:27, while Sheinee Fenn Suico took third in 48:49.

The 5K race produced one of the night's closest finishes. Freithz Abraham Cabanig won the men's title in 16:48, holding off Rico Bansilan by six seconds. Bansilan finished second in 16:54, while Ian Kyle Matobato placed third in 17:42.

Rhianne Mae Mañacap ruled the women's 5K category in 20:48. Aslia Hadji Nassef finished second in 23:10, while Lyris Jamara Jumawid completed the podium in 24:20.

The event highlighted the continued growth of road running in Davao City, with runners taking advantage of cooler nighttime conditions while competing along the streets of Davao Global Township.

Organizers hailed the strong turnout and competitive performances across all categories as the Hoka Midnight Run Asia series continued to attract both elite and aspiring runners from across Mindanao.

KinetixSports, led by race organizer Kenneth Sai, staged the Davao leg of the Hoka Midnight Run Asia 2026, a multi-city running series in the country developed by RunRio.

Meanwhile, KinetixSports will handle the Davao leg of the RunRio Pride Run 2026, co-presented by SM Supermalls and Mogu Mogul, on Sunday, June 7. MLSA