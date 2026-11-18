ISTANBUL – NBA superstar LeBron James moved into third place on the league’s all-time assists list Sunday, surpassing Hall of Famer Jason Kidd during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 131-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

James recorded his 12,092nd career assist in the fourth quarter when he set up teammate VJ Edgecombe, moving past Kidd’s total of 12,091.

The 41-year-old finished the game with 15 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds, helping Philadelphia secure its 11th victory in 14 games this season.

Already the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, James now trails only John Stockton, who holds the assists record with 15,806, and Chris Paul, who ranks second with 12,552.

The four-time NBA champion achieved the milestone in his 24th NBA season, having joined Philadelphia this year, where he has increasingly taken on a playmaking role.

James, who turns 42 in December, is averaging 15.1 points per game this season, the lowest scoring average of his career. FROM THE WIRES



ISTANBUL – NBA superstar LeBron James moved into third place on the league’s all-time assists list Sunday, surpassing Hall of Famer Jason Kidd during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 131-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

James recorded his 12,092nd career assist in the fourth quarter when he set up teammate VJ Edgecombe, moving past Kidd’s total of 12,091.

The 41-year-old finished the game with 15 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds, helping Philadelphia secure its 11th victory in 14 games this season.

Already the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, James now trails only John Stockton, who holds the assists record with 15,806, and Chris Paul, who ranks second with 12,552.

The four-time NBA champion achieved the milestone in his 24th NBA season, having joined Philadelphia this year, where he has increasingly taken on a playmaking role.

James, who turns 42 in December, is averaging 15.1 points per game this season, the lowest scoring average of his career. FROM THE WIRES