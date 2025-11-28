Korean coach Ryu seen as ‘Gift’ to PH archery

Ryu Su Jeng, who coached South Korea to multiple gold medals in the Olympics, is being described as ‘a gift to Philippine archery.’

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick Gregorio has made the pronouncement as Ryu entered her second week of training with the Filipino archers.

Ryu, who coached South Korean archers to two golds in Rio in 2016 and three golds in Tokyo in 2021, is helping the Philippine team prepare for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.

And if things fall into place, Ryu will stay on to train the Philippine team for the 2026 Asian Games, 2027 World Youth Archery Championships, and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

This early, Ryu, who chose the Philippines over similar offers from China and Mexico, is looking at winning medals for the country.

“In the SEA Games, we can win the medals. Also in the Asian Games, even a gold. And in the Olympics, we can get to the quarterfinals and then (in the future), a medal,” Ryu told the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Ryu’s entry to the Philippine sports scene was realized through the strong efforts of the PSC chairman and World Archery Philippines (WAP) president Bing Reaport.

“Hopefully we have good results in the SEA Games. Then a lot of things will happen in 2026. It will be better next year,” said Reaport.

“We are very upbeat. The vision is to uplift archery in the country – new learnings, coaching skills, and technical skills. What coach Ryu is doing right now is building the framework,” he added in the forum presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

“The morale is really high. She already has a game plan for the SEA Games. Very strategic and plans and she is happy with the progress,” he added.

Reaport said they’re now looking at a longer and hopefully fruitful partnership with Ryu, possibly a 24-month contract that involves her bringing along another Korean coach.

It comes with a price, hiring a coach with five Olympic gold medals under her name, but Gregorio said they’re doing what needs to be done.

“If we want to be the best, get the best. Coach Ryu is a gift to archery in the Philippines. We are lucky that she has chosen our country where she will give back to the sport after achieving all of her success,” said Gregorio.

“She has volunteered to help us develop and build the sport. We are on target. A new beginning has begun and exciting times for Philippine archery ahead,” he added.

For the past week, Filipino archers have trained seven days a week under Ryu.

“In the first week of training, pinahirapan niya ang mga archers natin,” Reaport said in jest.

“But they’re learning. Even the simple things that help a lot. The logic... The discipline. ‘Yung focus and desire,” Reaport added.

Gregorio said the WAP can count on the full support from the PSC, and hopefully, the private sector.

“This is the start in rebuilding the sport of archery in the Philippines – from grassroots to the elite level. The direction of WAP is to develop and bring out the best because archery is natural to Filipinos,” he said. PSA PR