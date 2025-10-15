Koronadal to host ‘Chess the Red Cross Way’

KORONADAL CITY — The “Sports Mecca of the South” is set to become Mindanao’s newest chess hub with the staging of the “Chess the Red Cross Way” tournament on Oct. 18 and 19, 2025, at the South Cotabato Gymnasium and Cultural Center.

The two-day fundraising event, organized by the One Chess Movement in partnership with the Koronadal Chess Club, will gather some of the country’s top players in a competition that combines sport and service. Proceeds will benefit the Philippine Red Cross South Cotabato Chapter.

Supported by the Provincial Government of South Cotabato under Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. and Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez, along with the City Government of Koronadal led by Mayor Eliordo Ogena, the tournament aims to promote chess development and inspire humanitarian efforts across the region.

Tournament organizer and chess patron Joselito Dormitorio said the event underscores how chess can be a tool for saving lives.

“We’re playing chess the Red Cross way. Play chess and save a life,” Dormitorio said.

The champion in the team category will take home ₱100,000, while the runner-up and third placer will receive ₱50,000 and ₱25,000, respectively. The fourth placer earns ₱15,000, and the fifth to eighth placers get ₱8,000 each.

Cash prizes, trophies, and medals will also be awarded to top performers in the individual, 18-under, and 13-under categories.

Registration fees are ₱5,000 onsite or ₱4,000 online for the main event. Fees for juniors are ₱400 for the 13U Team, ₱300 for the Individual Open, and ₱200 for the 18U Juniors Open. Registration runs until Oct. 16.

In keeping with the Red Cross spirit, players without sponsors can still compete for free by donating blood.

"Secure a receipt and send it to the organizers. We will even give you free meals and a place to stay if your team qualifies for the semi-finals the next day, ” said Dormitorio.

Payments and registration can be made through Dormitorio’s GCash account at 0949-374-1967. PR