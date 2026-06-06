Kyrgyzstan sends largest team to Asia-Oceania sambo in Manila

MANILA — Kyrgyzstan will send the largest delegation to the 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships, underscoring the growing stature of the regional tournament set for June 23-27 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Pilipinas Sambo Federation president Paolo Tancontian said Kyrgyzstan has confirmed a 57-athlete contingent, making it the biggest team entered in the five-day competition.

"Kyrgyzstan is now sending 57 athletes, making it the largest team competing in the tournament, while Mongolia follows with more than 40 entries," Tancontian said during a recent interagency meeting at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Media Center.

The strong turnout is notable given the distance between the two countries. Kyrgyzstan, a landlocked nation in Central Asia, lies about 5,500 kilometers west of the Philippines. Travel to Manila typically takes between 18 and 20 hours because there are no direct flights.

Tancontian said the large delegation reflects the importance of the Asia-Oceania Championships in the international sambo calendar.

"We expect around 600 athletes from 29 countries across Asia and Oceania to compete in the tournament. Arguably, it is second only to the world championships in terms of significance for our region," he said.

The championships are being staged by the Pilipinas Sambo Federation with support from the Philippine Sports Commission and the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee (NST-IAC).

PSC chairman Patrick "Pato" Gregorio welcomed the development, saying the event will help promote sports tourism while showcasing the Philippines' capability to host major international competitions.

"We salute the Pilipinas Sambo Federation and the local organizing committee for going the extra mile to ensure the success of the 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships and provide another boost to local tourism," Gregorio said.

PSC commissioner Fritz Gaston, who oversees sambo programs for the agency, said preparations are progressing smoothly with strong cooperation among government agencies involved in the event.

"Everything went quite well, and all agencies involved in the competition were well represented during the meeting," Gaston said.

Gaston added that holding the championships at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex offers significant logistical advantages. Delegates will stay at the nearby Century Park Hotel, reducing transportation requirements and simplifying security operations.

"Having the tournament at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium inside the complex means it falls within our area of jurisdiction. Since all delegates will be housed at the Century Park Hotel, we expect fewer logistical challenges involving transport and security," he said.

The PSC official also cited lessons learned from the successful staging of the Philippine Open Tennis Championship, a WTA 125 event held at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in January.

"The PSC gained valuable experience from hosting the Philippine Open, and we intend to apply those lessons to ensure a successful Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships," Gaston said.

The tournament is sanctioned by the International Sambo Federation and the Sambo Union of Asia and Oceania. PR