LA 2028 Olympics dream stays alive

DAVAO City judoka Chino Sy continued his push for a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, claiming his second consecutive bronze medal in the men's -100-kilogram division at the 2026 Montreal Panamerican Open in Canada over the weekend.
The 25-year-old Filipino followed up his bronze-medal finish at the Florida Panamerican Open a week earlier with another podium finish, earning more International Judo Federation (IJF) world ranking points in his Olympic qualification campaign.
Sy capped his Montreal campaign with an emphatic ippon victory over 19-year-old American judoka Caedmon Haddad in the bronze-medal match at the Charbonneau Community Centre.
Haddad won bronze at last year's US national championships.
Sy reached the repechage after losing to another American, Nathanial Keeve, whom he defeated in the bronze-medal match at the Florida tournament.
According to his father, Paolo Tancontian, Sy fought three matches in the men's -100kg division before securing the podium finish with his decisive ippon victory.
For Sy, competing in back-to-back tournaments within a week provided valuable lessons, particularly in dealing with opponents who had already studied his fighting style.
"Marami po akong baong lessons pag-uwi. Iba rin pala kapag nakakaharap mo ulit ang isang kalaban sa magkasunod na competitions within two weeks. Fresh pa sa kanila kung paano kami naglaban noong nakaraang linggo, kaya nakakagawa rin sila agad ng adjustments (I'm bringing home many lessons. It's different when you face the same opponent in competitions just two weeks apart. They still remember how we fought the previous week, so they can quickly adjust their strategies)," Sy told SunStar Davao.
Despite securing another bronze, Sy admitted that he had hoped to win gold and hear the Philippine national anthem played in Montreal.
In a Facebook post, the Davao judoka thanked God for giving him the strength to push through his matches and regain his focus during the competition.
"I was really hoping to bring home the gold medal today and sing our national anthem here in Montreal, but I came up short," Sy wrote.
He said the experience helped him recognize the strengths he needs to maximize and the weaknesses he must work on.
"Competitions with high-level athletes help us grow and learn more about ourselves," he said, thanking the Filipinos who came to support the team in Montreal and everyone who made their participation possible.
A gold medalist in the men's -100kg division at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand in 2025, Sy is now looking to maximize his opportunities in international competitions next year.
He said he is considering joining the Hong Kong Open, although he has yet to make a final decision on his next tournament.
"Yes, probably my last competition for now, but I'm still considering the Hong Kong Open," he told SunStar Davao.
His immediate focus, however, is returning to training and preparing for a busier international calendar.
"Balik rin po agad ako sa training. Ngayon, ang focus ko is for next year kasi I will try to maximize lahat ng competitions na puwede kong salihan — Grand Prix, Grand Slam and Open competitions (I'll return to training right away. My focus now is next year because I'll try to make the most of all the competitions I can join, including Grand Prix, Grand Slam and Open competitions)," Sy said.
Asked if he would finally get some rest after his back-to-back international campaigns, Sy said training would come first.
"Wala po munang pahinga. Training muna kasi may training camp rin po kami by the end of the year (There won't be a break just yet. I'll focus on training because we also have a training camp at the end of the year)," he said.
For Sy, the two bronze medals are more than back-to-back podium finishes. They are opportunities to learn, adjust, and identify what he needs to improve against top-level opponents.
The Olympic hopeful is determined to carry those lessons into his next competitions as he works toward earning a place on the Philippine team for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. MLSA