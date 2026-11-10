LA 2028 Olympics dream stays alive

DAVAO City judoka Chino Sy continued his push for a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, claiming his second consecutive bronze medal in the men's -100-kilogram division at the 2026 Montreal Panamerican Open in Canada over the weekend.

The 25-year-old Filipino followed up his bronze-medal finish at the Florida Panamerican Open a week earlier with another podium finish, earning more International Judo Federation (IJF) world ranking points in his Olympic qualification campaign.

Sy capped his Montreal campaign with an emphatic ippon victory over 19-year-old American judoka Caedmon Haddad in the bronze-medal match at the Charbonneau Community Centre.

Haddad won bronze at last year's US national championships.

Sy reached the repechage after losing to another American, Nathanial Keeve, whom he defeated in the bronze-medal match at the Florida tournament.

According to his father, Paolo Tancontian, Sy fought three matches in the men's -100kg division before securing the podium finish with his decisive ippon victory.

For Sy, competing in back-to-back tournaments within a week provided valuable lessons, particularly in dealing with opponents who had already studied his fighting style.

"Marami po akong baong lessons pag-uwi. Iba rin pala kapag nakakaharap mo ulit ang isang kalaban sa magkasunod na competitions within two weeks. Fresh pa sa kanila kung paano kami naglaban noong nakaraang linggo, kaya nakakagawa rin sila agad ng adjustments (I'm bringing home many lessons. It's different when you face the same opponent in competitions just two weeks apart. They still remember how we fought the previous week, so they can quickly adjust their strategies)," Sy told SunStar Davao.