La Salle tees off as UAAP golf favorite

Manila — All eyes will be on De La Salle as UAAP golf finally makes its long-awaited debut in Season 88 as a demonstration sport today (Monday, May 11) at Tagaytay Midlands. But while the Taft-based squad enters as the clear team to beat, a determined field of rivals is primed to challenge that status on a course that promises no favors.

Coming off a dominant sweep in last year’s ICTSI Intercollegiate Tournament, La Salle carries both momentum and expectation into the historic four-day event. But with Ateneo, UST, UP, and Adamson retooling and intensifying their preparations in the offseason, the battle for supremacy shapes up to be far from a coronation.

The demanding Midlands layout also looms as the ultimate equalizer – testing skill, strategy, and composure regardless of pedigree.

The tournament features a 72-hole aggregate gross stroke play format contested over four rounds, with each round consisting of 18 holes. Teams will field three to four players per round from rosters of four to six, counting the best three scores toward the team total.

Only those who complete all four rounds will qualify for individual honors.

La Salle stamped its class in the inaugural ICTSI tournament, sweeping the team competition and capturing the women’s individual crown behind Julia Lua. Lua will spearhead the Lady Archers anew, alongside Janine Yusay, Michelle Cuenca, Alexa Dacanay, Donnabel Magsino, and Madeleine Valderrama, all eager to replicate that dominance.

On the men’s side, Zachary Castro, Jacob Cajita, Miguel Fusilero, Ferdinand Lagman, and Martin Lu headline a roster brimming with confidence as they look to anchor another strong showing in the tournament presented by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Wilson Philippines, and Akari.

Yet the chasing pack refuses to be overshadowed. Ateneo and UP, both battle-tested from last year’s ICTSI campaign, bring valuable experience and a deeper understanding of high-stakes collegiate competition. Meanwhile, UST and Adamson have quietly built up their programs, aiming to disrupt the anticipated La Salle romp and carve their own place in UAAP golf history.

Ateneo will be bannered by Gian de Castro, Juan Antonio Escano Jr., Christian Romero, Schmuel Tan, Glenn Unabia, and Tyler Zamuco, while UP boasts a formidable lineup composed of Joshua Buenaventura, Emilio Carpio, Miguel Roque, Kirk dela Torre, and Laurence Sengia.

UST, meanwhile, will be led by Marc Velasco, Ralph Villame, Kaiser Acebedo, Philbin Cerezo, John Luis Nepomuceno, and Timothy Lim, while Adamson will pin its hopes on Kyle Doldol, Carlos Gumayagay, Joemarie Medalla, Zach Valera, and Kier Villamin.

In the women’s division, UP seeks to challenge La Salle behind Katrina Datoc, Annika Gozum, Ava Heredia, Chantela Lapatha, Janna Tan, and Nicole Yan, while UST will rely on Mhica Aguinaldo, Jianna Baquiran, Deborah Escote, Angela Hermosa, Pamela Santos, and Marian So.

Ateneo is also fielding a talent-laden roster featuring Shane Tan, Monique Mendoza, Renee Heredia, Annika Jalbuena, Andrea Joson, Julia Lorenzo, and Gabriella Tinio, while Adamson hopes to make an immediate impact behind Janessa Baquiran, Faith Bunoan, Denise Cabunilas, and Colleen Visitacion.

With the Midlands’ unpredictable conditions leveling the playing field, the inaugural UAAP golf tournament promises a compelling mix of pedigree and parity – where favorites are pushed, challengers are emboldened and no lead is ever truly safe.

Beyond the competition, the UAAP’s partnership with the PGTI, organizer of the Philippine Golf Tour, Ladies PGT, and Junior PGT, adds weight to the event’s long-term vision. The three-year collaboration is designed to establish a clear developmental pathway, linking grassroots initiatives to collegiate play and, ultimately, the global stage.

Ultimately, UAAP golf represents more than just another addition to the calendar – it is a meaningful investment in the future of Philippine sports. By providing a competitive platform at the collegiate level, the league not only accelerates the sport’s growth but also empowers student-athletes to seriously consider professional careers.

It is likewise expected to bring the intensity of competition and the vibrant atmosphere of collegiate rivalries from arenas and gyms to the fairways. In doing so, it offers the league a fresh perspective and a distinct identity, while promoting inclusivity and giving student-athletes more opportunities to pursue diverse sporting paths. PR