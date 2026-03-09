Lanang captures PAL Aviator crown

Davao City’s Lanang Golf and Country Club claimed the Aviator Division crown, while Eastridge Primehomes successfully defended its Championship title at the 77th Philippine Airlines Men’s Regular Tournament, capped by an awards night at the SMX Convention Center on Friday.

Lanang surged to 388 points, narrowly surpassing Sarangani (375) and fellow Davao-based Apo Golf and Country Club Team B (355). The team’s lineup blended veteran steadiness with breakthrough performances over four days. Top scorers for Lanang were Miguel Dizon (58), Jonathan Emmanuel Cabreros (56), Norben III Mata (54), Luis Antonio Balajadia (49), Danny Nagayo (47), Domenico Venuti (45), Alberto Belen (37), Jockson Liu (36), Josue Jr. Tesado (36), and Mark Villorente (32).

“We built a smart lineup that balanced each member’s strengths,” Nagayo said in an interview with SunStar Davao. “By understanding each player’s weaknesses and sticking to a single course, we created breakaway scores all four days.”

Apo Golf and Country Club Team B, also from Davao City, rounded out the podium with strong performances from Jonathan Suy (32) and Arlen Michael “Mico” Ching (33), showcasing the city’s deep pool of golf talent.

In the Championship Division, Eastridge Primehomes tallied 563 points, outpacing Manila Southwoods (530) and Tagaytay Highlands (503). Top scorer Alexander Bisera led the team with 38-38 rounds, supported by Adrian Bisera, Ralph Rian Batican, Edison Tabalin, Niño Villacencio, AJ Wacan, and Rolando Bregente Jr.

“I focused on consistency and the mindset of the game,” Bisera said. “Playing every day kept me sharp. I feel grateful and happy with the win.”

Other divisions also saw competitive action. In the Founders Division, Forest Hills dominated with 501 points, followed by Brittannika with 477 and Cebu Country Club close behind at 471, highlighting a tight battle among the top three teams. The Legacy Division was led by the Philippine Army (436), with Zamboanga second (427) and Rancho Palos Verdes Golf & Sports Club Team 1 of Davao City third (425). In the Sportswriters Division, Liloan finished first (322), Davao City second (309), and DOLE Kalsangi third (293). Friendship Division champions were South Pacific Team B of Davao City (289), followed by Paraiso Golfers Player Association (243) and Yokohama Eagles (242).

Individual Flight winners highlighted the tournament’s competitive depth. In Flight A, Alexander Bisera (Eastridge) captured the title with 76, followed by teammate Bobe Salahog at 73, and Jude Eustaquio (Forest Hills) also at 73. Flight B honors went to Gerardo de Leon (Negros Occidental) at 67, with Christopher Tan (Apo Team A) and Kyung Young Jung (Sherwood Hills) tying at 66. Flight C saw Arvin Ong (West Highlands) take top spot with 61, closely followed by Juben Villarosa (Illana Bay) at 61 and Ranz Balay-Odao (Tagaytay Midlands) at 59. In Flight D, Pudin Bahlan (Philippine Army) shot 54 to win, with Louis Mapanzure and Noor Abdullah (Illana Bay) both at 51.

This year’s tournament drew a record 214 teams, including 90 in the men’s regular division, emphasizing the Interclub’s enduring popularity since 1948. Diamond partner Mastercard, Gold sponsors PRIMAX and Ajinomoto, Silver sponsor Okada Manila, Bronze sponsors ABS-CBN Global, Boeing, Philippine National Bank, and Tanduay, and official hotel partners Dusit Thani Davao and Newport World Resorts Hotel supported the event. MLSA WITH REPORT FROM GILLIANNE CORINNE GRADO