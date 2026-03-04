Lanang keeps Aviator lead after Day 2 at PAL Interclub

Lanang fired a strong follow-up on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to maintain its lead in the Aviator division of the 77th Philippine Airlines Interclub men’s regular tournament at South Pacific Golf and Country Club.

The Davao-based squad tallied 196 points over two days, building on a Day 1 score of 106 at Apo Golf and Country Club and adding 90 more on Tuesday. Miguel Dizon sparked Lanang’s charge with 32 points, steady off the tee and composed on the greens. Norben Mata III contributed 27, while Danny Nagayo and Alberto Belen added 26 and 21, respectively.

Lanang’s depth carried it through Day 2. Jonathan Emmanuel Cabreros led with 28 points, attacking pins and sinking key pars, while Luis Antonio Balajadia and Domenico Venuti each scored 23. Josue Tesado Jr.’s 16 points helped the team stay ahead of the field.

“With all the difficulties and issues from course conditions to the Lanang team, members’ skill levels were able to get ahead in terms of scoring,” Nagayo said. “For one there’s no definite reward for hitting your best shot to the greens and green designs are not for the faint of heart. No matter how good you are there’s always a price to pay if you aim for birdies or just even saving par.”

He said team captain Dizon and senior Lanang team captain Paul Dakudao motivated the team to be more resilient.

Sarangani Golf Club kept the pressure on with 190 points, surging from a 92-point Day 1. Ybrael Abergas fired 28 points, Dexter “Wangyu” Tan added 24, and Ryan Robert Gotan and Arthur Ong contributed 23 apiece, closing in on the leaders.

Apo Golf and Country Club Team B slipped to third with 186 points. The squad set the early standard on Monday with 103 points behind Fraz Nino Pasquil (28), Leo Fusilero (27), Rufino Cabang (25), and Quintin Singson (23). Pasquil led again on Tuesday with 26 points, but Apo B managed only 83 for the day. Juan Antonio Nitorreda shot 21, Rommel Lee 20, and Jonathan Suy 16.

With two rounds complete, Lanang holds a slim cushion, but Sarangani’s surge and Apo B’s firepower promise a tight fight as the Aviator class moves into the next round of this country’s premier team amateur golf championship.