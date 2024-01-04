Last Bowler of the Year qualifier set on Jan 7

The Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) is all set for its December 2023 monthly finals tournament on Sunday, January 7, 2023, at the SM Lanang bowling center.

Leading the cast of top qualifiers are the Saturday weekly champions: Jovy Uyanguren, Benz Palacio, and Ulysses Caturan.

Palacio ruled the December 23 pre-Christmas Tuesday bowlfest by toppling 652 pins over James Young (627) and Jesrael Rule (600) in three games.

The competition will also feature strong contenders such as Moi Nierra, Bam Tongo, Rod Tongo, Jesrael Rule, Marc Fernandez, Romy Serrano, Joshua Disuacido, Ulene Rule, and James Young.

Serrano dominated the Datba post-Christmas Tuesday tournament on December 26, hitting 669 pinfalls after three games. He defeated Jesrael Rule, a Bowler of the Year qualifier, who scored 655.

The reserves for the December event include Edwin Grasparil, John Tamondong, Kim Salvador, Paul Palacio, Crystal Chavez, Cyrus Morales, and Art Galendez.

The December 2023 champion will complete the elite group of Datba Bowler of the Year grand finalists, which include January champion Bam Tongo, Jesrael Rule (February, October), Benz Palacio (March), Paul Palacio (April), Edmund Cambaliza (May), Fernandez (June), Caturan (July), Mav Manuel (August), Serrano (September), and Billy Magdale (November).

Cash prizes and trophies await the winners. MLSA