Late stumble trims Lisa Sarines’ lead

LIPA City – Lisa Sarines appeared on track to build a commanding lead in the premier girls’ 15-18 division, but a late meltdown turned the tournament into a gripping sibling duel.

The rising standout struggled down the stretch, limping home with a 79 after a costly closing run. What had once been a sizable advantage was reduced to a two-shot lead in the ICTSI Mount Malarayat Junior PGT Championship in Batangas here on Monday, April 6.

Fresh off a dominant run in the 11-14 category last year, Sarines appeared firmly in control, standing on the par-4 16th with a comfortable five-shot cushion over twin sister Mona Sarines. But the momentum suddenly shifted.

She stumbled with a double bogey on No. 16, then dropped two more shots on the next hole as the rising heat, gusty winds, and increasingly firm greens took their toll. The late collapse resulted in a shaky 36-43 card, turning a once-safe lead into a precarious edge.

Sensing an opportunity, Mona stayed within striking distance, closing with a par-bogey-par finish for an 81 to keep the pressure on heading into the next round of the 54-hole tournament, which kicks off the Luzon series of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour.

“It was a decent round, but 7-over isn’t the score I wanted,” said Lisa. “I missed a lot of opportunities and wasn’t hitting the ball well.”

She cited the hot, windy conditions as a factor, adding she struggled to judge her shots properly.

Still, she remained upbeat, saying: “The key is to stay focused, stay positive, and just have fun.”

Meanwhile, Alexie Gabi struggled to an 86, Kendra Garingalao carded an 89, and Rafa Anciano fell back with a 90, effectively narrowing the title race to a two-player showdown.

In the boys’ 15-18 division, Shinichi Suzuki bounced back from an early double bogey with a flurry of birdies, including three in his last four holes, to fire a 71 and build an imposing six-shot lead over Tristan Padilla, who carded a 77.

Patrick Tambalque bogeyed his final two holes for a 79, dropping into a tie for third with Geoffrey Tan and Jakob Taruc. Enzo Cham turned in an 80, while Andres Fabie and Mico Ungco matched 81s, and Kristoffer Nadales struggled to an 83.

“It was shaky at the start with a double bogey on No. 2, but chipping in for birdie on the fourth gave me momentum,” said the 17-year-old Suzuki. “I made six birdies to offset three bogeys for a 71.”

He emphasized staying hydrated in the heat, refilling his bottle multiple times to stay consistent.

“Winning today would be a great start to the season and help me earn points for the finals, which I missed last year,” added the St. Francis of Assisi College (Biñan, Laguna) student, crediting his short game for the strong comeback and commanding lead.

In the boys’ 11-14 division, Chan Ahn shot a 78 to lead by one over Jacob Casuga and Ryuji Suzuki, who both shot 79. At the same time, a tightly packed group followed, including Race Manhit (81), Ryuichi Tao (82), Vito Sarines (83), and Miguel Orbita (85), setting up a tense final round in the 36-hole tournament.

“The round was on and off, but I’m glad I managed my game and kept my composure,” said Ahn. “I just need to focus on my tempo and mental game.”

He added that despite the heat, he handled the conditions well.

Meanwhile, Maurysse Abalos also grabbed a slim lead in the girls’ 11-14 category with a 79, edging Aerin Chan (80), with Quincy Pilac staying within striking distance with an 81 and Avery Sytengco and Mavis Espedido posting 82 and 84, respectively. PR