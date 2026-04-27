Laurance wins bronze, Gilas 3x3 unbeaten

SANYA, China — Sprinter Jessica Rose Laurance took home a bronze medal in the women’s 60-meter dash while the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 men’s squad went 2-0 in Pool A play of the men’s basketball tournament as Team Philippines remained in third place overall Saturday in the 6th Asian Beach Games.

Laurance crossed the finish line in 7.52 seconds, behind Thailand’s Jirapat Khanonta and China’s Jialu Xu who won the gold and silver with 7.46 and 7.49 seconds, respectively at the Phoenix Island here.

Laurance, 22, showed composure against a stacked field to clinch another podium finish for the Philippines which already equaled its best gold tally in the continental showpiece with 3 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals at press time Saturday.

Host China showed the way in the medal race with 7 gold, 7 silver, and 2 bronze followed by Thailand (3-2-3).

Jiu-jitsu star Annie Ramirez and fellow Pinay grappler Emily Thomas went 1-2 in the women’s -57-kilogram final Friday night.

The country finished with a 3-2-7 haul at the 2014 Games in Phuket, Thailand.

The Pinoy bets’ campaign in this resort city is supported by Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio.

Over at the Sanya Sports Gymnasium Centre, the Gilas men's quartet of Jeff Manday, Nic Cabañero, Gelo Crisostomo, and Aldous Torculas fashioned a gripping 21-18 victory over China.

Tied at 18-all, Cabañero scored on a tough layup — and with a foul to boot — in the last 55.3 seconds before booming in two clutch free throws that pegged the final count and sealed the Patrick Fran-mentored team’s first win.

Cabañero finished with seven points while Crisostomo added five. Manday and Torculas had five and Torculas four.

“The boys really fought hard. We know how important every game is in this tournament. Iyong top two (after the pool phase) talaga ang target namin. Coach Kirk (Collier) always reminds us to relax and just enjoy the game,” Fran said.

Gilas 3x3 men followed it up with a 21-18 triumph over Macau to go 2-0.

The athletics contingent struck a mint in the meet courtesy of Leonard Grospe, who ruled the men’s high jump event on Friday.

“I think I executed quite well. I would have loved to win, but the competition was tough. It was a great first experience,” said Laurance, who traces her roots to Tanay, Rizal before moving to Australia.

“I wanted to push them and make them chase me, but that’s just how races go. I’m still happy with how I ran and proud of the bronze,” she added.

Laurance will return to the sands Sunday as she teams up with Diana Lianne Pama, Shane Joy Ponce, and Kristina Marie Knott in the women’s 4x60-meter relay, aiming to add another medal to the country’s collection.

The podium finish remained elusive for the Philippine dragon boat team after it placed fifth anew in the men’s 200-meter race at the Sanya River.

The Nationals finished in fourth spot in the semifinal after clocking 51.224 seconds, relegating them to the classification round.

The team then defeated Hong Kong in the minor final with a time of 52.118 seconds to claim fifth place for the second straight day.

Although struggling to keep up with powerhouses China and Thailand, team captain OJay Fuentes maintained that this experience is valuable for the team which is now composed mostly of young paddlers from the junior team.

“Malaking potential talaga sobra. Lalo-lalo ngayon, na-bu-build up na habang bata pa sila, na-experience na nila,” said Fuentes.

“Maganda iyon, nakikita na kaagad nila na ganito ang laban sa international. Sa sarili rin nila, nalalaman nila kung anong kailangan,” he added.

The dragon boat side aims for a strong finish when it races in the men’s 400m on Sunday. PR