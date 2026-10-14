Lee rallies to win Pueblo de Oro title

CAGAYAN DE ORO — Tiffany Lee waited two years for her second professional victory, and she had to fight back from a collapsing lead to finally claim it.

The Manila-based Korean overcame a shaky front nine and a determined Yvon Bisera of Davao City with a clutch back-nine rally to win the ICTSI Pueblo de Oro Championship by two strokes Wednesday at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club.

The 18-year-old Lee closed with an even-par 72 for a three-round total of 4-under 212, earning the championship and the P162,500 top prize.

Armed with a four-shot lead entering the final round, Lee appeared poised for a comfortable victory. But early mistakes erased her advantage and turned the title race into a tense duel with Bisera, who threatened to force a playoff.

Lee responded when it mattered most.

Consecutive birdies at Nos. 14 and 15 brought her back to 2-under for the round and level with Bisera. She then birdied the par-5 17th to regain the outright lead before parring the final hole to seal the victory.

“It was a roller-coaster. There were a lot of downs, and there were a lot of downs,” Lee said. “I think it was a combination of smart choices and confidence, which is very hard to have under pressure. But I tried my best.”

Lee pointed to her birdie on No. 14 as the turning point.

“I was already one down at that point, so I really needed to make a birdie and create a chance,” she said.

She seized that chance with back-to-back birdies and followed them with another at No. 17 to take control of the championship.

Bisera carded a 70 for a 2-under 214 total but settled for second place despite pushing Lee to the final hole.

One stroke behind heading into the par-4 18th, Bisera tried to mount one last challenge but pulled her drive and missed the green with her second shot. She chipped onto the putting surface but failed to save par, finishing with a bogey that ended her bid to force a playoff.

For Lee, the victory ended a frustrating stretch since she won her professional debut by one stroke at the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship in 2024.

She struggled to contend during the 2025 season, and the prolonged drought began to shake her confidence.

“It means a lot. It’s been hard not to win for a long time, and I wasn’t even getting close in 2025, which made me start doubting myself,” she said.

Lee said she learned to focus on what she could control rather than dwell on the pressure of competition.

“I just let go of the things I cannot control and focused on myself — which is hard because it’s a one-on-one, highly challenging competition,” she said.

She also credited her family, particularly her father, Youngin Lee, who supports her as a coach and caddie. A back injury prevented him from carrying her bag during the final two rounds.

“He supports me, coaches me, and caddies for me. Unfortunately, he couldn’t caddie in the last two days due to a back injury,” Lee said. “Most of the credit goes to my dad, my family, and to ICTSI for providing this circuit.”

Lee described the championship as a reward for the work she continued to put in despite her struggles.

“This win is a great reward for all the days I have silently and continuously fought for. So yeah, I’m really happy with this win,” she said.

Martina Miñoza finished third at 220 after a 71, while Sarah Ababa placed fourth at 222 with another 71. Harmie Constantino took fifth at 223 after an even-par 72.

Apple Fudolin and Velinda Castil tied for sixth at 225. Fudolin shot 74, while Castil carded 75.

Angela Mangana placed eighth at 226, while Princess Superal and Gretchen Villacencio tied for ninth at 227.

Ace Superal shot 76 to finish tied for 14th at 234 and claim low amateur honors.

In the end, Lee’s victory was about more than ending a two-year wait. After watching a four-shot cushion disappear, she recovered her composure, found her putting touch and produced the birdies she needed to win.

Rather than simply protect her lead, Lee fought to regain it — and returned to the winner’s circle on her own terms. PR