Legacy Cup honors Coach Erwin Protacio

Organized by the UP Mindanao Football Club in partnership with the UP Mindanao Alumni Association Davao Chapter, the tournament will run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is expected to feature 48 teams from schools and football clubs in Davao and nearby areas.

Ganir, who played under Protacio from her sophomore year until her final year in college and served as goalkeeper for the UP Mindanao team, said her football journey started when she entered UP Mindanao in 2001.

“UP was not known for sports at that time. Most of us did not even have a background in football, but we joined because we enjoyed the game and learned together as a team,” Ganir said.

Protacio, who came from UP Los Baños, helped establish and strengthen the university’s football program, inspiring students to embrace the sport and compete despite limited resources.

Ganir’s hard work paid off in 2003 when she was recognized as Davao’s best goalkeeper, a milestone she considers one of her proudest achievements.

“The goalkeeper is the last line of defense. If the team struggles, the goalkeeper feels the pressure the most,” she said.

Although injuries have reduced her playing time in recent years, Ganir said football remains a major part of her life because of the friendships and support system it created.

“Football became our family. Even after graduation, we continued showing up for each other during both good times and difficult moments,” she said.

She recalled how the football community also rallied behind Protacio during his own challenges, showing the strong connection he built among players, alumni, and supporters.

Ganir said Protacio’s impact went beyond teaching technical skills. He helped create a culture where players supported one another on and off the field.

For young athletes, she believes football provides valuable lessons in discipline, resilience, and teamwork.

“In football, you are only one of eleven players. Success depends on teamwork, patience, discipline, and endurance,” Ganir said.

She added that the sport teaches athletes to contribute regardless of their role, unlike games where individual performances often dominate.

“If you want to build character, work ethic, and resilience, football is one of the best sports to learn,” she said.

The Legacy Cup will feature seven divisions for boys, girls, women, and men’s teams, including boys under-10, under-12, under-14, under-17, women’s division, men’s under-18, and men’s open.

Participating teams include Takunan First, Blue Knights, Black Knights, Davao Amigos, Mintal Warriors, Black Rose, DNSC Greek Sharks, RMC Tricore, UP Main, PCD, Calinan FC, Bawal Masuko, and Black Cats.

Organizers said the tournament aims to continue Protacio’s work in developing grassroots football in Davao while bringing together the community he helped build through the sport. Cathy Jane Orias/Spamast, SunStar Intern