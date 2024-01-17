Lhuillier and ASAPHIL vow to sustain momentum of softball success in 2023

Filipino athletes are made with a different caliber that makes them stand out wherever in the world they may be. With the innate sportsmanship of Filipinos, there are several sports that have earned a spotlight, including softball which has some of the country’s most successful teams to date.

The local softball scene in the Philippines is governed by none other than the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) which is accredited by the International Softball Federation, the world's governing body for softball.

Throughout the years, ASAPHIL has forged promising rosters of players that have brought pride to the country with their achievements.

The year 2023 proved to be a good year for softball as four national teams have qualified for the World Cup.

Namely, the RP Blu Girls, RP Blu Boys, U15 Women’s, and the Philippine Co-Ed Slow Pitch Team. All local teams also excelled in Asian competitions.

In the Asia Cup, the Blu Boys finished 3rd in their category, the U15 Women's came in 3rd, the Co-Ed Slow Pitch Softball finished 2nd, and the U18 Women’s came in at 4th place. Meanwhile, the Blu Girls finished 4th at the Asian Games.

With the teams’ impressive stints in the diamond, the national men's and women’s teams became the most successful national teams for team sports and ball games. Both the men's and women’s teams ranked 14th in the overall standing of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). By achieving such a feat, the women’s team was also recognized as the highest climber as their standing increased by 17 spots from where they used to be.

“It feels incredible to witness how our athletes have showcased their exceptional skills when they’re on the field. Everything they achieved brought us immense pride and joy. Their dedication and teamwork really paid off as they raised our flag and proved how softball is a valuable sport where we can stand out. With that, we will continuously support the team as they soar to greater heights and show every Filipino what they can bring to the international softball stage,” says ASAPHIL President Jean Henri Lhuillier.

Coming from a strong 2023 run, fans can only expect nothing but the best from ASAPHIL and the entire local team this 2024. Having placed impressively in the overall rankings, ASAPHIL teams will continue to prove their might on the international stage in all their upcoming matches. As the sport starts to get the spotlight it deserves, sports fans can also expect to see more local softball tournaments and clinics to be hosted across different parts of the country.

“There’s a lot in store for ASAPHIL this 2024. There’s the pending World Cup match of the RP Blu Boys as well as other matches whose final schedules are yet to be announced. Rest assured that we will always be there to support the team in all their endeavors as they continuously raise our flag in their next games,” President Lhuillier adds. PR