Lumapas, Mantica pace Run for Hope

Stephen Flor Lumapas and Rhianne Mae Mantica ruled the premier 5-kilometer division of the Run for Hope 2026 charity fun run Saturday at Rancho Palos Verdes in Crocodile Park, Ma-a, Davao City.

Lumapas captured the men’s 5K crown with a time of 21 minutes and 37 seconds, while Mantica dominated the women’s side after finishing in 18:31 during the event held in celebration of Balay Pasilungan’s 37th foundation anniversary.

The race gathered hundreds of participants across the 5K, 3K, 1K, family, and dog-friendly categories, blending competition with a cause-driven campaign supporting vulnerable children under the care of the Davao-based institution.

Robert Pateño emerged as champion in the 3K male category, while Shaira Udoin topped the women’s division.

In the 1K kids race, Andrei Xavier Luntian crossed the finish line first in 6:23.74, while Maya Go won the girls’ division.

Joseph Villena led the 1K senior male category, and Imeza Ortiz captured the women’s title. Eric Lua also ruled the dog run division together with his canine partner.

The family run category highlighted the event’s community atmosphere, with Alexa Briane Gea Jalotjot and Aljon Jalotjot joining as one of the participating family teams.

Organizers said the charity run aimed to promote health and wellness while raising awareness and support for children sheltered by Balay Pasilungan.

Organizers added that proceeds from the race will help provide care, protection, and hope for children under the foundation’s programs.

Balay Pasilungan partnered with KinetixSports for event logistics and technical support, while sponsors, including SunStar Davao, backed the activity.

Founded in Davao City, Balay Pasilungan has spent nearly four decades providing temporary shelter, intervention, and rehabilitation programs for vulnerable and at-risk children. MLSA