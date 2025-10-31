Lumbo stuns Bautista in epic playoff duel

DAVAO City – In a climax dripping with tension and nerve, Russell Bautista had the spotlight firmly in his grasp – until, in a cruel twist of fate, he let it slip away.

And Jeffrey Lumbo seized the moment with steely resolve, calmly drilling a nerve-wracking birdie putt from 16 feet on the fifth playoff hole. As the ball disappeared into the cup, the thunderous roar from the packed gallery echoed Lumbo’s triumphant ascent. At the same time, Bautista’s putt from six feet agonizingly veered left, sealing his heartbreak and handing Lumbo the ICTSI South Pacific Classic crown here.

The Friday, October 31, showdown unfolded like a cinematic masterpiece – a high-stakes duel between two determined players desperate for their career breakthrough. Their five-hole playoff battle was a grueling test of skill and nerves, and it etched itself as the second-longest playoff after Rene Menor nipped Thai Pasavee Lertvilai on the sixth playoff hole in the 2017 PGT Asia at Splendido Taal.

It also eclipsed Justin Quiban's four-hole playoff victory over Marvin Dumandan, which also took place at this South Pacific layout in 2023.

“I didn’t expect to make a comeback. I just enjoyed my game – I didn’t think about how big the opponent’s lead was or how many holes were left,” said Lumbo said in Filipino, who emphasized staying focused throughout despite the deficit he had to overcome and the few holes remaining in his stirring comeback.

“In the playoff, I didn’t let the pressure get to me. I just stayed focused and enjoyed it,” he added.

Lumbo’s comeback was the stuff of legend. Trailing Bautista by four shots after 54 holes and even by five midway through the final round, he stayed unwavering. While Bautista posted an impressive 32 on the front nine, Lumbo matched it with a bogey-free 33, quietly staying in the hunt.

Then the momentum shifted. Bautista began to falter under the immense pressure, bogeying holes 11 and 16, while Lumbo surged ahead, sinking a clutch pitch-in birdie on No. 14.

By the time they reached the par-5 18th, Bautista still clung to a two-shot lead. But the Saranggani pride, who also calls the South Pacific home. was undeterred. With icy nerves and unwavering focus, he holed a stunning 12-foot birdie putt, finishing with a 67 to force sudden death at 10-under 278.

Bautista’s par putt from six feet wobbled and swerved left at the last moment, resulting in a costly bogey and a 72.

In the playoff, the tension mounted with every shot. Both players answered each other’s challenge through the first four holes – all on the par-4 No. 9, refusing to yield. But at the decisive fifth playoff hole, Lumbo’s poise shone brightest. Bautista’s pitch left him just six feet from the cup, a seemingly comfortable position. Lumbo’s approach, though short by two pins, set the stage for his moment of glory.

With unshakeable confidence, Lumbo read the putt perfectly and stroked it with quiet precision. The ball rolled gently, then dropped into the cup, unleashing an eruption of cheers from the gallery. The pressure on Bautista was palpable, and it showed. His putt from slid left, slipping through his fingers and handing Lumbo a hard-fought, emotionally charged victory.

The triumph was more than just a win; it was a testament to Lumbo’s courage and grit. His ability to maintain focus amid pressure, fight back from behind, and deliver when it mattered most signaled the rise of a new star in Philippine golf.

Along with the championship came the top prize of P616,000 – a fitting reward for a breakthrough performance that will be remembered for years to come.

His winning purse easily quintupled his previous highest winnings, leaving Lumbo at a loss for words and uncertain about how to spend or invest the substantial amount.

“I still don’t know what I’ll do with the money. I’m truly grateful to God – I wouldn’t be here without Him,” said Lumbo.

Even as the playoff intensified, Lumbo’s calm never wavered. After both players traded pars through the first two holes, Bautista’s dazzling pitch to within a foot set the stage for a birdie. But Lumbo, undaunted, matched with an inch-perfect wedge, placing the ball mere inches from the cup.

When Bautista threatened to close the contest on their fourth playoff return, pitching to within eight feet on top of the flag, Lumbo faltered momentarily with an approach that barely cleared the ditch before the green. Yet, in an extraordinary display of nerve and touch, Lumbo chipped to inches, rattling Bautista’s composure.

Bautista missed the chance to clinch the trophy – and Lumbo’s resilience carried him to an unforgettable, hard-won victory.

Clyde Mondilla birdied the last two holes to spike a sizzling 66 and missed joining the playoff by one, finishing with a 209 while Ramil Bisera failed to match the frontrunners’ under-par cards and wound up with a 72, dropping to fourth at 281 after starting the final round just a couple of strokes off Bautista.

Bautista received P402,500, while Mondilla pocketed P224,000. PR