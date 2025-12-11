Macario secures PH’s 1st SEA Games gold

Justin Kobe Macario delivered the Philippines’ first gold medal of the Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday, ruling the men’s individual freestyle poomsae event at the Fashion Island Shopping Mall.

The 23-year-old scored 8.200 points to top the six-man field, impressing judges with a routine packed with flips and precision kicks.

"Nagulat din po ako na ako po ‘yung unang gold ng Pilipinas (I was surprised that I won the country’s first gold),” Macario told reporters. “Sobrang saya po dahil isang karangalan po makauwi ng ginto for the country (I’m incredibly happy because it’s an honor to bring home a gold medal for the Philippines)," he said.