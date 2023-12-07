Magdale secures Datba monthly title

Optometrist Virgilio "Billy" Magdale clinched the Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) November monthly finals title at SM Lanang Premier bowling center to secure a spot in the Datba bowler of the year grand finals.

Despite finishing third after the six-game elimination round, Magdale upset twice-to-beat Jesrael Rule in two games, 198-189 and 208-196, securing the crown and the P6,000 champion's prize.

Rule topped the qualifying event by hitting 1,272 pinfalls after six games. In second came Joshua Disuacido with 1,252, followed by Magdale (1,172) in third, and John Tamondong (1,166) fourth.

In the shootout, Magdale (190) outclassed Tamondong (185) and Disuacido (181) to arrange a championship match against Rule.

Rule took home the P4,000 runner-up prize while the next two placers Disuacido and Tamondong received P3,000 and P2,000, respectively.

Magdale now joins the elite group of monthly champions, including Bam Tongo (January), Rule (February, October), Benz Palacio (March), Paul Palacio (April), Edmund Cambaliza (May), Marc Fernandez (June), Mav Manuel (August), and Romy Serrano (September), who will vie for the bowler of the year crown before 2023 ends.

In a separate event, Crystal Chavez annexed the weekly tournament title on Tuesday evening, December 5, 2023, after toppling 613 pins in the three-game event.

Kim Salvador was second with 585 pinfalls.