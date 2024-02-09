Magnolia lives another day

The Magnolia Hotshots secured a hard-fought 88-80 victory against the San Miguel Beermen in Game 3, injecting new life into the PBA Commissioner's Cup best-of-seven title series held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday night, February 7, 2024.

Tyler Bey and the Hotshots played the spoiler, halting the Beermen's impressive 11-game winning streak, although San Miguel still leads the series, 2-1.

Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero, in a PBA report, said the two-day breather was crucial, allowing his team to recover and return to the court with renewed energy.

The Hotshots' formidable defense disrupted the Beermen's usual rhythm, resulting in their lowest conference output.

Mark Barroca led the charge for Magnolia, pouring in 20 points with six assists and four rebounds. Bey added 11 points and six rebounds, while Paul Lee chipped in with 12, and both Ian Sangalang and Aris Dionisio scored identical 11 points.

San Miguel Beer, for its part, relied on Bennie Boatwright, who delivered a 27-point performance with 13 rebounds. However, his 20 turnovers proved to be a costly setback for the Beermen.

As the Hotshots gear up to level the series, the Beermen will have another opportunity to wrap up the series in Game 4 set at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 9, also at the Big Dome. MLSA