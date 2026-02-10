Manila Hustle 3x3 fuels LA 2028 Olympic drive

Elite female hoopers lit up the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall as Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 4 delivered high drama, fierce battles, and a clear vision: the road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The Philippines’ Uratex Dream made waves with a stunning 18–16 upset of reigning champions ZOOS Tokyo, before finishing runner-up to Japan’s Flowlish Gunma in the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series Qualifier.

Led by Afril Bernardino, Kaye Pingol, Sam Harada, and Li Renzhu, the Dream fought valiantly, rallying from a 13–6 deficit in the finals before bowing, 17–11. Bernardino’s eight-point explosion earned her a spot in the Mythical Three alongside CT Tigers’ Supavadee Kunchuan.

“Basketball is close to my heart. The players are my inspiration. We will continue this program until hopefully we reach the LA Olympics,’’ said Tournament director Peachy Medina, underscoring the bigger mission.

The event drew strong backing, with PSC Chairman Patrick C. Gregorio, SBP Executive Director Erika Dy, and Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 Program Coordinator Ryan Gregorio all present to champion the cause.

Canadian Olympian Saicha Grant-Allen powered Flowlish Gunma with an MVP performance—eight points, four rebounds, and three assists, capped by a clutch layup in the dying seconds. Teammate Misa Yokoi added seven points as the Japanese squad pocketed the USD 4,000 prize and secured a ticket to the Fiba 3x3 Women’s Series Shanghai stop in May.

Uratex Dream, meanwhile, claimed USD 2,500 for their runner-up finish, while CT Tigers bagged US$1,500 after a 21–11 win over Gilas Pilipinas Stars for third place.

With back-to-back runner-up finishes and a growing reputation on the international stage, Uratex Dream and Philippine women’s basketball are proving they belong in the global conversation.

The Manila Hustle 3x3 is no longer just a local showcase; it’s a launchpad for Olympic aspirations. PR