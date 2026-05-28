Maquiling turns first Palaro into golden breakthrough

Twelve-year-old Romarito Maquiling II wasted little time making his mark in the Palarong Pambansa.

Competing for the Davao Region, Maquiling captured the gold medal in the elementary boys’ 50-meter breaststroke and added a bronze medal in the 100-meter breaststroke in his Palaro debut.

The swimmer from Nangan Elementary School in Davao Oriental once imagined himself playing basketball instead of swimming.

Inspired by his older sister, a former varsity player for St. John Paul II College of Davao, Maquiling initially believed basketball would shape his future in sports.

His father, however, saw potential in the pool.

Encouraged by his family, Maquiling gave swimming a chance despite doubts about whether he belonged in the sport. The more he trained, the more he embraced the discipline, pressure, and demands of competition.

He pushed through early morning workouts, exhaustion, and the challenge of balancing school and training.

Still, Maquiling kept diving back into the water.

His parents, Arlyn L. Maquiling and Romanito Maquiling, helped him stay focused as he learned discipline and perseverance at a young age.

“Swimming became part of who I am,” Maquiling said.

Maquiling admitted he never expected to stand on top of the podium at the national meet. He entered the competition focused on trusting his preparation and giving his best in every race.

That mindset carried him to victory in the 50-meter breaststroke, where he touched the wall ahead of the field to secure the gold medal.

“I became so emotional because I didn’t expect that I got the gold,” he said.

Maquiling later added a bronze medal in the 100-meter breaststroke, completing a memorable first appearance in the country’s premier student-athlete competition.

For Maquiling, the medals symbolized more than victories in the pool. He thanked his family, coaches, teammates, supporters, and God for helping him reach the milestone.

Now, Maquiling hopes to continue improving, represent the country someday, and inspire other aspiring athletes through his journey. Eunice Felipe/UM, SunStar Intern