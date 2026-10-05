Marc Lim proud of Asian Games run

Marc Alexander Lim of Davao City said he is choosing to take pride in his performance representing the country rather than dwell on the Asian Games medal that came within reach but ultimately slipped away.
“It just sank in to me how close I actually was to winning that medal, how near we were to achieving the dream in that final match,” Lim said in a Facebook post Monday, Oct. 5.
Lim finished fifth in the men’s under-69-kilogram division at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, after losing to South Korea’s Seonghyeon Joo in the bronze-medal bout.
The match ended 2-2, with Joo advancing on advantages.
“I rarely say this with an ending like this, but I am super proud of my performance and the run I had,” Lim said. “The result was not what we hoped for, but I think the performance was.”
He said he was proud of the work he put in, the mental strength he found, and the improvement in his jiu-jitsu.
“I super appreciate everyone who watched and empathized with me; I saw your tears with mine in the end,” he said.
Lim also acknowledged the disappointment, saying it would have been easier to blame circumstances.
“Yes, it is easier to blame and complain about circumstances, but after some grief and expression, I try to accept life isn’t a fairytale and taking ownership is the way to go,” he said.
The Davao athlete opened his campaign with a 2-2 win on advantages over Mongolia’s Tuvdentarvaa Choijamts before beating Vietnam’s Dinh Tung Dang, 2-0.
He then lost 4-2 to Kazakhstan’s Nurzhan Batyrbekov in the quarterfinals. Through the repechage, Lim defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Ramazan Tianguber, 2-2 on advantages, to earn a spot in the bronze-medal bout.
Despite missing the podium, Lim said the experience renewed his appreciation for the sport.
“I realized how fun Jiu-Jitsu is again,” he said, crediting his training with jiu-jitsu figures Bruno Frazatto, Roberto Traven and Natty King.
The Aichi-Nagoya Games marked Lim’s third Asian Games appearance, following his campaigns in Jakarta in 2018 and Hangzhou in 2022.
He also has five SEA Games medals — one gold, one silver and three bronze — from four editions of the regional meet.
Lim said he remains grateful for the people who helped him along the way, calling them his “village.”
“All the work didn’t produce the result and that another Asian Games campaign is not guaranteed, but the entire journey leading up to this one will go a long way,” he said. MLSA