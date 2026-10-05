Marc Lim proud of Asian Games run

“I rarely say this with an ending like this, but I am super proud of my performance and the run I had,” Lim said. “The result was not what we hoped for, but I think the performance was.”

He said he was proud of the work he put in, the mental strength he found, and the improvement in his jiu-jitsu.

“I super appreciate everyone who watched and empathized with me; I saw your tears with mine in the end,” he said.

Lim also acknowledged the disappointment, saying it would have been easier to blame circumstances.

“Yes, it is easier to blame and complain about circumstances, but after some grief and expression, I try to accept life isn’t a fairytale and taking ownership is the way to go,” he said.

The Davao athlete opened his campaign with a 2-2 win on advantages over Mongolia’s Tuvdentarvaa Choijamts before beating Vietnam’s Dinh Tung Dang, 2-0.

He then lost 4-2 to Kazakhstan’s Nurzhan Batyrbekov in the quarterfinals. Through the repechage, Lim defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Ramazan Tianguber, 2-2 on advantages, to earn a spot in the bronze-medal bout.

Despite missing the podium, Lim said the experience renewed his appreciation for the sport.