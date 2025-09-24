Mati skimboarders seek aid after ruling Thai meet

MWA president Peter Ocdenaria said the victory proves Mati’s homegrown talents can shine internationally if given the right backing.

"Sana ma suportahan kami sa mga skim competition with regards sa financial at sa training nmin para ma continue nmin yong mga magagaling sa lugar namin at may pambato sa Pilipinas (We hope to receive support in our skimboarding competitions, especially for our finances and training, so we can continue developing the talented athletes in our area and have representatives for the Philippines)," he told SunStar Davao in a text interview.

MWA’s pride: Rodel Patawi, Joveniel Mapinogos, Sonny Boy Aporbo, and King Jhon Bucong dominated the competition, claiming the top four spots and bringing honor to Mati City and the country.

Ocdenaria recalled how the team battled through each stage in Thailand.

“Even before we could compete, we struggled with finances. Just securing the travel funds was hard since the team had no budget,” he admitted in Filipino.

Determined, the group reached out to resorts, government offices, and private supporters until they managed to raise enough money for their flights and allowances.

MWA credited its success to a wave of community support from local resorts and surf hubs like Tower 11 Mati Surf Hotel, Dahican Surf Resort, Gregorio Beach Resort, Resurrection Beach Resort, Sheepy’s Surfside Beach Resort, Francos, Dahican Surf Click, Costa Lucas, Kubo Beach, Alima Home.Café, and Wind and Waves.

They also drew help from Reel 8 Media Productions, Drop-in Mini Mart, Goofy Hub Surf Shop, Gulf Coast & Co., Calle Isabelo, and Alfagraphics.

Government leaders joined in as well, including the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental, LGU Mati, Mayor Mayo Almario, Vice Mayor Enzo Rabat, Vice Governor Glenda Rabat-Gayta, Congressman Cheeno Almario, Councilors Paolo Rabat, Edmundo Jr. Pang, and Edgar Valera, and the City Sports Development Office. MLSA