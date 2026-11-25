MANILA – It all began with a conversation between brothers Ryan and Patrick "Pato" Gregorio — now chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission — while Pato was still working at the Waterfront Insular Hotel in Davao City.

Ryan, then coaching Purefoods, was looking to bolster the team's lineup for the 2004–2005 PBA season after a dismal 9–27 campaign the previous year.

"So he was telling me, 'Ryan, there's a player who wants to talk to you. He was drafted in 2001, but he was not able to sign a contract in the PBA. So I would just like you to have a conversation with him,'" Ryan recalled.

Ryan was eventually introduced to a certain "Nonoy," and he quickly saw something special in the young guard.

"From the time I saw him, during that time that he was still trying to make a name for himself, I found a very genuine soul, a perfect gentleman," Ryan said.

The Purefoods mentor eventually gave Nonoy a chance, though he told the prospect to first prove his worth in the now-defunct Philippine Basketball League (PBL).

While scouting James Yap, Paul Artadi, and Marc Pingris ahead of the 2004 PBA Draft — where the franchise now known as the Magnolia Hotshots held the No. 2 overall pick — Ryan also got a closer look at Nonoy, whose Fash squad was taking on Yap, Artadi, and Pingris' Welcoat club in the PBL finals.

At that time, there were huge debates over why Nonoy back then was named Conference MVP ahead of Welcoat star Jojo Tangkay.

However, Nonoy erased all doubts when he led Fash to the championship, also claiming Finals MVP honors.

From there, Ryan was convinced he had found the perfect complement to the core he wanted to build.

"When PJ beat them, I told Mr. (Rene) Pardo, the governor of Purefoods, 'Let's sign this player,' and he told me, 'Are you sure?' 'Yes, let's sign this player,'" Ryan recalled of their free agency conversation.

The stars eventually aligned for the franchise.

The Hotshots indeed took Yap at No. 2, Artadi remained available in the second round, and they acquired Pingris via trade a year later.

The biggest surprise, though, was that they signed Nonoy, primarily as Yap's backup.

That guy named Nonoy eventually became better known by PBA fans as Peter June “PJ” Simon.

Simon was a key contributor in the Hotshots' eight recent championships, including the 2014 grand slam where he was also named to the league's Mythical Second Team.



Ang totoong 'Bituin ng Mindanao'

For coach Tim Cone, Magnolia's mentor during that iconic season, the pride of Makilala, North Cotabato, proved that sometimes the players you overlook can be the gems you are looking for.

"(He) showed us that you can come from anywhere and become a star with hard work and perseverance," Cone said via X.

Fresh from a stellar collegiate career at the University of Mindanao (UM), where he won three MVP titles, Sta. Lucia initially took notice of Simon and selected him in the fifth round of the 2001 PBA Draft.

However, the team eventually decided not to sign him for what would be its championship season.

Simon returned to Davao City and signed with the Eagles for the Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA) season, staying with them until the league folded in 2002.

Fash took a chance on him and signed him for the PBL, and from there, there was nowhere to go but up.

Simon never left Magnolia after joining the PBA, and he retired from the league in 2020.

The following year, the club immortalized his valuable role by retiring his number eight jersey along with Pingris' number 15.

"Beyond his achievements on the court, PJ was a proud son of Mindanao, a man of faith, and an inspiration to countless young dreamers who dared to believe that a small-town kid could make it to the biggest stage," UM said in a separate statement.

Simon would land a front office role as a deputy commissioner of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL), but he found himself back playing professional basketball in 2024 with a short run in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) with Davao Occidental.

Retiring from the professional ranks for good, Simon remained a staple in what everyone calls the "panalay" circuit or community leagues, especially local 40-and-up leagues in Davao City.

Unfortunately, it was during a community basketball event on Friday night that Simon reportedly suffered a heart attack.

He was rushed to San Pedro Hospital but was declared dead on arrival at age 46.

"What a humble man he was. What a great teammate. We will miss you on and off the court. So sad. Devastating," Cone further said.

"Let us keep PJ in our prayers as we ask for the eternal repose of his soul. May God wrap his loved ones, friends, most especially his young family, in strength, comfort, peace, and loving care during this difficult time. Rest in peace, PJ," the PBA said in another statement.

Some panalay leagues, as documented by vloggers covering the games, paid tribute to Simon by letting teams intentionally commit eight-second backcourt violations in honor of his number eight jersey.

The gesture was similar to how leagues around the world paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in 2020 following his untimely passing, with teams committing backcourt violations or allowing the full 24-second shot clock to expire to honor his number eight and 24 jerseys.



Call for medics in all games

Apart from being a superstar in his own right, Terrence Romeo remembered Simon as a mentor.

Romeo recalled one of his "welcome to the PBA" moments, when Simon banged bodies with him but praised him after the game for his efforts.

"Actually, isa si kuya PJ sa nag-welcome sa akin sa PBA nung rookie year ko. Welcome means welcome na may siko sa dibdib. Naalala ko yung game na yun kasi lagi niya akong pinopostehan at hindi ko siya ma-stop. It's either basket or foul, tapos mag-smile lang siya. Then after ng game, sinabihan niya ako na magaling ka na, magpalakas ka ng katawan kasi marami pang magwe-welcome sa'yo at susubok sa'yo. Pag lumakas ka, malayo mararating mo. From then on, sobrang laki ng respeto ko kay kuya PJ. Lalo na off the court, sobrang humble. Hindi kami madalas magkita pero pag nagkikita kami, lagi ko siyang binabati at I always show my respect to him," Romeo said in a Facebook post.

As he paid tribute to Simon, Romeo also called on sports organizers to learn from his passing and ensure that medical teams are present at all sporting events, including panalay games.

"Pakiusap lang sana sa lahat ng venue ng basketball game o kahit anong sports pa yan sa buong Pilipinas, maglagay kayo ng medic or ambulance kasi feeling ko kaya pang ma-save si kuya PJ kung may tao sa venue na may alam kung ano dapat gawin sa ganoong situation. Lahat ng nandun gusto makatulong para kay Kuya Peej for sure, pero iba pa rin yung may taong nag-aral o may alam sa first aid sa ganoong pagkakataon," said Romeo, who has also become a staple in panalay after entering PBA free agency.

Romeo last played professionally with the Philippines Aces in TAT but afterward quickly saw action in panalay games.

The Philippine News Agency covered one panalay league at the Laguna Sports Complex in Sta. Cruz, Laguna, where Romeo had been playing alongside the likes of Chog Moral, William Navarro, Mark Belmonte, and Christian Fajarito.

The medical team's difficulty in checking on players for injuries was evident, especially because the arena was so packed that fans even took seats right in the out-of-bounds areas.

Others, including Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao, also called for the full implementation of the "Samboy Lim Law."

The law, authored by Guiao when he was still in Congress, calls for mandatory basic life support training among students.

Formally known as the "Basic Life Support Training in Schools Act," the law was enacted amid Samboy Lim's collapse due to cardiac arrest during an exhibition game in 2014. PNA