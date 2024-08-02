Megaworld offers P24M condo to PH Olympic gold medalists

Recognizing their extraordinary pursuit of excellence, property giant Megaworld is set to reward each Filipino gold medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with a fully-furnished two-bedroom residential condominium unit valued at P24-million inside the company’s 50-hectare McKinley Hill township in Taguig City.

The township is home to the famous Venice Grand Canal, one of the most photographed malls in the country today.

“This 2024, we are celebrating our 100th year of participating in the Olympic Games, and what a way to celebrate this milestone than by recognizing the superb competitive spirit of our newest Olympic gold medalist and welcoming them to McKinley Hill. As one of the most celebrated addresses in Fort Bonifacio, McKinley Hill is home to several world-class athletes, including members of the Philippine national teams for basketball and football. This makes it a perfect home for Filipino champions who live a life of passion and excellence through and through,” says Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso, president, Megaworld.

The Philippines is represented by 22 athletes in this year’s Olympic Games. This delegation

includes EJ Obiena (athletics), Lauren Hoffman (athletics), John Cabang-Tolentino (athletics),

Carlos Yulo (gymnastics), Levi Jung-Ruivivar (gymnastics), Aleah Finnegan (gymnastics), Emma Malabuyo (gymnastics), Elreen Ando (weightlifting), John Ceniza (weightlifting), Vanessa Sarno (weightlifting), Joanie Delgaco (Rowing), Eumir Marcial (boxing), Nesthy Petecio (boxing), Carlo Paalam (boxing), Hergie Bacyadan (boxing), Aira Villegas (boxing), Jarod Hatch (swimming), Kayla Sanchez (swimming), Dottie Ardina (golf), Bianca

Pagdanganan (golf), Sam Catantan (fencing), and Kiyomi Watanabe (judo). McKinley Hill is one of four (4) Megaworld township developments within Fort Bonifacio, and currently enjoys the distinction as one of the company’s biggest townships in Metro Manila. It is home to the exclusive McKinley Hill Village, residential condos and villas, office towers, schools, foreign embassies, and the McKinley Hill Football Stadium. PR