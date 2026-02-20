Mindanao officials welcome 77th PAL Interclub in Davao City

The ceremonial tee-off set the tone for the tournament, with PAL’s Justin Warby encouraging players before their first shots. “I’m just looking forward to watching everyone going out there. Hopefully, you’ll have a good day. I think it’s (rain) easing up. Enjoy your day, enjoy your comradeship with your fellow players. Shoot good scores, have fun, and welcome to the 77th edition,” he said.

Tournament director Buddy Resurreccion reassured players regarding safety despite the rain. “Yes, we are hoping for better weather. As long as there’s no lightning, it’s perfectly safe to play golf,” he said.

This year’s Interclub features a record 214 teams, with 124 in the senior division and 90 in the men’s regular division, underscoring the tournament’s enduring popularity and the growth of Philippine golf. Practice rounds are scheduled on Friday and Saturday, while the senior division officially begins Sunday, February 22.

Since its inaugural edition in 1948, the PAL Interclub has brought together teams from across the country and overseas in a spirit of camaraderie, teamwork, and competition. Its unique team-based format allows players to forge lasting friendships while exemplifying sportsmanship, integrity, and fair play.

Rounds will rotate across Davao’s premier golf courses: South Pacific Davao Golf Club, Apo Golf and Country Club, and Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club. Organizers promised smooth operations and a warm welcome for visitors, showcasing Davao’s hospitality, scenery, and local culture over the two-week event.

Fil-Am golfer Leo Padilla of Fairfield South, who has competed in the PAL Interclub for more than 20 years, traveled from the United States to participate. “I come back because it’s a good tournament. You make friends, camaraderie, and friendship,” Padilla said. “It’s my outlet, and I’ve been coming every year. My team has grown over the years—from a regular team of 10 to two senior teams of eight players. We just want to have fun and enjoy the game.”

Padilla has participated in the Interclub at different venues, including Bacolod, Cebu, and Davao. “If the tournament is here, then I come back. If it’s in Bacolod, I go to Bacolod. If it’s in Cebu, I go to Cebu,” he said. “I like the fruits here—the lanzones, the mangosteen, and the marang. Marang is really delicious.”

The 77th PAL Interclub is made possible with the support of its key sponsors: Mastercard as Diamond sponsor, PRIMAX as Gold sponsor, and Okada as Silver sponsor. Bronze sponsors ABS-CBN Global and Boeing, along with official hotel partner Dusit Davao, also play a crucial role in ensuring the successful staging of this year’s tournament. MLSA