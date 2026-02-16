Monkayo cruises to semis in Bulawan Festival tourney

Municipal Sports Coordinator and Councilor Yuwel Zamora Apsay credited Monkayo’s “Big Three” — Dave Lawrence Bragat, Ruby Nayve, and Rey Suerte — for leading the team with strong offense and tight defense. Their effort propelled Monkayo to a 94-84 win over Compostela and an earlier 89-80 victory against Pantukan, clinching their place in the crossover semi-finals.

Compostela bounced back to edge Pantukan 106-97 in another high-scoring matchup. Fans also cheered for Nabunturan’s CJ Maramba, who won ₱6,000 in the Half-Court Shooting Challenge.

Bulawan Festival 2026 Action Officer Kirby Ryan E. Suarez earlier said the tournament is open to the public and part of the province’s effort to promote unity and culture under this year’s theme, “Malambuong Probinsya, Bulawong Katawhan, Lambo Davao de Oro.” Suarez said the festival aims to bring together the people of Davao de Oro through sports, culture, and community activities.

The Provincial Government of Davao de Oro invited the public to support the teams at the NNCHS Gymnasium.



The tournament is supported by Mayor Manuel Jayr N. Zamora, Jr. and SB Member/Municipal Sports Coordinator Hugh Maxuelle Zamora Apsay, who continue to encourage local athletes as the province prepares for the Bulawan Festival. Kimberly Reponted/DNSC, SunStar Intern with Davao De Oro Information Division