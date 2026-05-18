Morale booster for Davao Eagles

DepEd Davao regional director Allan G. Farnazo urged the athletes to stay focused as they prepare to face the country’s top young competitors.

“Mga bata, tuloy ang laban (Kids, keep fighting)!,”Farnazo told the delegation.

Farnazo also assured athletes they would immediately receive incentives once officially declared medal winners, even before medals are formally awarded.

“Kahit hindi pa naibigay ang gold medal, ngunit officially na-declare na kayo na may gold medal, igagawad kaagad namin sa inyo ang inyong incentive. Hindi namin kayo patutulugin para maghintay (Even if the gold medal has not yet been physically awarded, once you are officially declared winners, we will immediately release your incentives. We will not make you wait overnight)," he said.

Department of Education Davao City Schools Division Superintendent Reynante A. Solitario reminded the delegation that the journey to the Palarong Pambansa represented more than medals and competition.

DepEd Davao City schools division superintendent Reynante A. Solitario described the send-off ceremony as a celebration of sacrifice and perseverance.

“Today is not just a simple send-off ceremony. Today is the celebration of dreams, discipline, sacrifice, and the fighting spirit of every Davraa athlete who will carry the pride of the Davao region to the grand stage of the Palarong Pambansa 2026," Solitario said.

He praised the athletes for enduring months of sacrifice and intense preparation to earn spots in the regional delegation.

“To our athletes, you are not here by accident. You earned your place through hard work, perseverance, and determination,” Solitario said. “Behind every medal dream is early morning training, physical exhaustion, moments of self-doubt, and countless sacrifices. Yet you continued because you believed in yourselves and because many people believed in you.”

Solitario also urged the athletes to compete with character and integrity, reminding them they represent not only their schools but the entire Davao Region.

“Winning is important, but character is greater than any medal,” he added.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, through a message delivered by Councilor Antoinette “Petite” Principe, encouraged the athletes to uphold sportsmanship and bring pride to their hometowns and families.

“It is a great honor and pride that the city government of Davao extends its utmost well wishes to the Davao Eagles delegation as you compete in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa," the mayor said in his message. “Regardless of the outcome, take comfort in the knowledge that you have already brought immense pride to your hometowns, schools, and respected families,” the mayor said in his message.

DepEd Davao regional spokesperson Dodong Atillo, in an interview with SunStar Davao, said the first batch of delegates will leave for Bunawan National High School in Agusan del Sur on Tuesday morning, May 19, while athletes training at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City will follow later that day.

Aside from athletes, the delegation includes coaches, assistant coaches, and chaperones, along with around 170 to 180 DepEd officials from across the Davao Region.

Atillo expressed confidence in the delegation’s chances in this year’s Palarong Pambansa and asked Dabawenyos to continue supporting the Davao Eagles through prayers and encouragement. Reynaldo Maynagcot and Jerry Sero/UM, SunStar Interns