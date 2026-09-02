More than kicks

Sometimes, the biggest victory in sports isn't the medal around an athlete's neck.

Sometimes, it's simply finding the courage to step onto the mat.

That spirit was on full display at the Elite Taekwondo Festival of Kicks: Kadayawan 2026 Edition, which brought together 418 young athletes from Davao, Mati, Marbel, Kidapawan, Lake Sebu, and Bohol.

Organized by the Team Elite Organizing Committee of the Elite Taekwondo Association of the Philippines, the festival offered more than a day of kicks, punches, and competition. It gave young athletes a chance to test their skills, meet new friends and, perhaps most importantly, build confidence.

The event also featured Master Junsup Oh and Master Jooil Park, both Kukkiwon-certified instructors, adding an international dimension to the gathering of athletes and coaches.

When the final scores were tallied, Hwarang Taekwondo Club RXI emerged as champion, followed by JL Katma Taekwondo Training Center as first runner-up. Golden Knights Taekwondo Club finished second runner-up, while Lake Sebu Elite Taekwondo Academy placed third runner-up.

The trophies, however, told only part of the story.

Every young athlete who stepped onto the mat took home something — a medal, a new friendship, or simply the confidence that came from facing an opponent and giving their best.

And behind each of them stood a coach.

Coaches taught, corrected, encouraged, and challenged their young athletes. Sometimes, they simply reminded them to believe in themselves.

To all the coaches who trained these children and guided them through the competition, thank you.

Sports should build more than skills. They should build character and confidence, too.

Events like the Festival of Kicks show what can happen when children have a safe space to compete, learn, and connect with others. They don't just become better athletes. They become more confident young people.

One kick. One friendship. One brave step onto the mat at a time.

And that, for me, is a victory worth celebrating.