Mother of Baterbonia asks for prayers amid grief

The mother of late student-athlete Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia, Rovelyn, broke down in tears as she asked for prayers and strength while struggling to accept her son’s death.

She made the emotional appeal during a livestreamed memorial gathering in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the Municipal Evacuation and Gymnasium in Barangay San Agustin, where the wake has been held since June 15.

“Tabangi ko ninyo madawat nako ni sa panghitabo dili lang sa pinansyal kundi inyong pag-ampo

(Please help me come to terms with this situation, not only financially but also through your prayers),” Rovelyn said in the vernacular.

The grieving mother said she is still trying to come to terms with the loss but expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support from mourners who visited and offered condolences.

She said she never expected such a large turnout, noting that people from different parts of the country and abroad have come to pay their respects.

She also described how supporters, while the wake was held in Davao City, queued early and stayed through long hours despite rain and heat, underscoring the strong outpouring of sympathy for her son.

During the funeral convoy from Davao City to Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, crowds lined the roads and repeatedly chanted “MVP” as the procession passed, honoring the late student-athlete. He and Divine Adili died on June 8, 2026, in an alleged drowning incident during an Ateneo de Manila University team-building activity.

“Pobre mi pero mayaman kami sa respeto (We are poor, but we are rich in respect),” she said.

She said she raised her children with values of love and respect, which she believes shaped how people now honor her son.

The mother added that she supported her son’s education and athletic career despite financial struggles while raising seven children.

She also admitted the difficulty of coping with grief, saying there were moments when she struggled with prayer and questioned her emotions, but she continued to lean on her faith and the support of others.

She thanked those who stood by their family, saying their presence brought comfort during their most difficult days.

Baterbonia will be laid to rest at the new municipal cemetery in Talacogon on June 24. MLSA WITH HANNAH MICAELLA ALBINO/SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERN