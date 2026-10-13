Musa Pink tournament backs cancer survivors

The event, organized by the MUSA Pink Foundation, highlighted how sports can bring women together for a shared cause while promoting an active lifestyle and a sense of community.

“I have been supporting the Living Hope Cancer Survivors Club since 2016, even before I founded Musa,” Musa Pink Foundation chairperson Joy Soo told SunStar Davao.

Daquila and Gura won the beginners women’s doubles title, ahead of runners-up Shella Mae Oliveros and Apple Pearl Bancud. Kimberly Sampawan and Jonelyn Bongcayao placed third, while Johanne May Quiño and Vanessa Estor finished fourth.

In the beginners 50-and-above division, Mai Andan and Miraluz Dela Leon took the title, followed by Vivien Bermudez and Mae Joy Ochia, Diosylyn Berido and Marife Bok, and Theresita Manligoy and Maria Dolores Violan.

Meanwhile, Myka Sotis and Deahn Eusalan topped the novice women’s doubles category, with Rica Mae Largo and Cristine Budac as runners-up. Janine Cruz and Yana Reyes placed third, while Izzabel Gudio and Kaye Tingson finished fourth.

Among the participants was 73-year-old Josefina Soo, the oldest player in the tournament, demonstrating that age need not be a barrier to staying active and trying a sport.

Engr. Melina Avila, president of the Living Hope Cancer Survivors Club, also graced the event. MLSA