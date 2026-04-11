Nailga, Balangauan dominate, eye bigger JPGT battles ahead

LAPU-LAPU City – With commanding, seemingly unassailable leads, Alexis Nailga appeared poised to cruise to victory, but Tash Balangauan refused to let up, transforming what could have been a routine closing round into an emphatic display of dominance at the ICTSI Mactan Island Junior PGT Championship here on Friday.

The two rising stars delivered standout performances that not only underscored their superiority in the premier 15-18 division but also served as a strong warning to the rest of the field ahead of next week’s Visayas-Mindanao Series leg at the more demanding Alta Vista course in Cebu City.

Nailga, who built a commanding 20-stroke cushion heading into the final round after posting 66 and 69 at the Mactan Island Golf Course, remained focused and maintained a contender’s mindset despite his comfortable lead.

However, he stumbled early with a costly double bogey and a bogey for the second straight day, and a shaky stretch in the middle of the round and a late double-bogey mishap ultimately resulted in a closing 75.

He settled for a 15-shot romp with a six-over 210 total in the first leg of the six-stage regional series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

However, Nailga – unlike Balangauan – will skip the Alta Vista leg to focus on the Mindanao swing of the southern series, which kicks off at home in Del Monte from April 29 to May 1.

Roman Tiongko rebounded from wobbly opening rounds of 80 and 77 with a late surge, carding an even-par 68 to snatch second place at 225, while Sebastian Sajuela shot a 75 to share third place at 233 with Ritchie Go, who turned in a 76.

In the girls’ division, Balangauan refused to treat the final round as a mere formality. Armed with a commanding 13-stroke overnight lead, she played with relentless focus, methodically stretching her advantage with a closing 71.

She punctuated her round with three birdies over the final six holes, highlighted by a pitch-in eagle on the last, sealing the tournament with a 226 total for an emphatic 20-shot victory.

Apple Gothiong placed second at 246 after a 78, while Lois Lane Go pooled a 249 after a 77 for third.

While the premier division turned into a showcase of dominance, the younger age groups, disputed over 36 holes, delivered the tournament’s most gripping moments.

In the 7-10 boys’ category, Ethan Lago had to dig deep in the closing stretch to hold off a determined Lucas Revilleza, while Akeisha Yocte outlasted Vanya Go and Zoey Mascariñas in a tightly contested girls’ race last Thursday.

The 11-14 division also featured intense battles, with Ralph Batican and Marqaela Dy emerging victorious after hard-fought campaigns.

Nailga and Balangauan thus head into the next leg brimming with confidence – but with the understanding that tougher challenges await on a more exacting stage. PR