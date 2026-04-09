Nailga fires 66, powers Mindanao surge at JPGT Mactan

LAPU-LAPU City – Mindanao’s rising stars stamped their class early, overpowering their Visayas rivals in the boys’ division, while Cebu’s homegrown bets seized control of the girls’ side at the ICTSI Mactan Island Junior PGT Championship here on Wednesday.

Alexis Nailga turned in a commanding performance in sweltering heat and tricky greens, firing a two-under 66 to storm to a massive 10-shot lead in the boys’ 15-18 division at the par-68 Mactan Island Golf Club.

The Bukidnon standout birdied six holes to offset a double bogey and two bogeys, showcasing the form that made him a dominant force in last year’s regional series of the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

“I had trouble on the bunkers and greens, so I need to steady my driving and sharpen my recovery shots,” said the 16-year-old, who capped his round with three straight birdies from No. 14.

Nailga’s late surge, sparked by a long birdie putt on the par-3 14th, highlighted his 34-32 card and underscored his bid for another strong campaign this season.

Ritchie Go struggled with a 76, while Sebastian Sajuela settled for a 78 to trail Nailga heading into the final two rounds of the 54-hole tournament.

In the boys’ 11-14 category, Ralph Batican battled through a shaky start but recovered late to card a 74 and grab a one-stroke lead over Ken Guillermo, who shot 75, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 No. 15.

Mico Woo stayed within striking distance with a 77 as the division heads entered their final round.

Despite taking the lead, Batican remained critical of his performance. “I didn’t play well overall. I tried to stay composed but couldn’t settle down,” he said.

He pointed to a costly triple bogey on the par-3 16th after his tee shot landed on a rock and holed out with a 6.

“That hole really hurt my round. I need to stay focused and improve mentally,” he added.

In the 7-10 division, Ethan Lago carded a 75 to lead Lucas Revilleza (77), while Darren Ong fell 12 shots back after an 87.

“The greens were slower, so I had to adjust my putting,” said Lago. “I made a lot of birdies, and I want to keep the momentum going.”

Revilleza, however, stayed within range with a closing birdie, setting up a tight duel in the final round.

In the girls’ division, Cebu’s Tash Balangauan took firm control of the 15-18 division with a 79, opening an imposing 12-shot lead over Lois Lane Go and Apple Gotiong, who matched 91s.

“It was a tough round, but I stayed composed and learned from my mistakes,” said Balangauan. “I’ll aim to come back stronger in the next round.”

Marqaela Dy seized the spotlight in the girls’ 11-14 class with a 71 for a three-shot lead over Zuri Bagaloyos and Eliana Dumalaog, who carded identical 74s, while Skye Yocte edged closer to a breakthrough title in the JPGT, carding a 77 to seize a four-stroke lead over Vanya Go and Zoey Mascariñas, who shot 81s, in the 7-10 division.

“I just need to stay focused. If I hit a bad shot, I’ll try to recover and do better on the next one,” said Yocte, a nine-year-old student at Bright Minds in Action Learning Village.

She highlighted her impressive 43-34 round with birdies on Nos. 6, 12, and 14.

In Lipa City, Shinichi Suzuki capped a dominant run in the JPGT Luzon Series with a closing 69, crushing the field by 21 strokes to boost his bid for a Grand Finals berth.

“This win shows that hard work truly pays off. Keeping God at the center gives me clarity and direction,” said Suzuki. “Even with a big lead, I stayed disciplined – fairways, greens, and smart putting.”

The St. Francis of Assisi College standout finished at five-under 211 in the boys’ 15-18 division, routing Tristan Padilla and Patrick Tambalque, who faltered with 76 and 78, respectively, to share distant runner-up honors at 232.

Starting the final round with a 10-shot cushion, Suzuki never relented – birdieing four of his first 15 holes and brushing off a double bogey on the 17th with a birdie on the last.

“My putting improved a lot, and my ball-striking really clicked,” said Suzuki, whose command was evident throughout: steady drives, precise irons, and a much-improved short game that turned a former weakness into a strength.

“My short game has come a long way this week – it gave me confidence,” he added. “But there’s still work to do, especially on the greens.”

Lisa Sarines, on the other hand, put sibling rivalry aside to dominate the girls’ division, turning a close duel with twin Mona into a four-shot victory. A strong backside 36 lifted Lisa to a 74 and a 54-hole total of 229.

Mona briefly closed within one after a frontside 37, but three bogeys in the last nine holes allowed Lisa to pull away. Mona finished second at 233 after a 76, while Kendra Garingalao placed third with a 258.

Confident but grounded, Lisa credited hard work for her edge as she steps up from the 11-14 bracket to the premier division. She noted the rising level of competition and her goal to keep improving to compete at the highest level.

“My level of competition is pretty good; I can play internationally, but I know that I have to keep on working harder if I want to get to the top level,” she added. PR