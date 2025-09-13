National Shelter Month charity run set Oct 26

“The run is for a good cause, for the benefit of House of Hope children battling cancer. It’s a meaningful advocacy, and all proceeds will be donated to them,” De Los Santos said.

Organized by DHSUD-Davao Region as part of the annual National Shelter Month celebration, the charity run offers 3K, 5K, and 10K categories.

De Los Santos said they have invited the police, other key shelter agencies such as Pag-IBIG Fund, the National Housing Authority, Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), as well as private developers and stakeholders to participate.

“The run is also a way to make people more aware of our mandate as a relatively young department, just five years old,” she added.

Registration is open until October 12 via this link: https://bit.ly/47ILuGA .

SunStar Davao is a proud partner of the charity run, with Kenneth Sai of KinetixSports as race director. MLSA