National Training Pool rules 89th Araw ng Dabaw sambo

The Sambo National Training Pool (SNTP) dominated the 2026 Araw ng Dabaw Sambo National Open Championships, claiming 12 golds and 2 silvers across Sport Sambo and Combat Sambo competitions held March 17 at the Sta. Ana National High School covered court.

The victory underscored the program’s supremacy across multiple age groups and weight classes, demonstrating why it remains the country’s elite training hub for Sambo athletes.

“We aimed to show the hard work our athletes have put in, and I’m proud of their performance,” said Dabawenya world-class sambo athlete Sydney Tancontian, one of the tournament organizers. “Very happy kami to see everybody's performance, kasi we have an upcoming competition, the 2026 Asia and Oceania Sambo Championships. Nakakita mi about five or six na mga youth athletes na magdula. So, dahil sa ganito ma-discover sila and magkaroon sila ng more experience (We are very happy to see everybody’s performance because we have an upcoming competition, the 2026 Asia and Oceania Sambo Championships. We saw about five or six youth athletes who can compete. This way, they get discovered and gain more experience)."

The SNTP's gold medal haul came from standout performances in Sport Sambo, including Faiza Jennina Asilum (adult women -50kg), Jomary Torres (adult women -54kg), Princess Aumaegel Cortez (adult women -59kg), Jeniva Consigna (adult women -65kg), Aislinn Agnes Yap (adult women +80kg), Jason Palmes (youth men -46kg), Aeon Lance Kim (junior men -71kg), Jason Palmes (adult men -58kg), Janry Pamor (adult men -64kg), Angelo Nicolo Saria (adult men -71kg), and Cresente Navares (adult men -79kg).

In Combat Sambo, Marwin Quirante (adult men -58kg) delivered the team’s lone gold medal.

The De La Salle Sambo Team claimed second overall with six golds, two silvers, and four bronzes, while Primo Martial Arts secured third place, racking up five golds, 12 silvers, and 15 bronzes.

Leading Primo Martial Arts’ charge, head coach Lloyd Anthony Abucayan celebrated his 31st birthday by capturing two golds in the +88 kg division of both Sport Sambo and Combat Sambo.

“I felt a little pressure because I have lots of athletes, 36 players, and I’m their head coach,” Abucayan said. “I want my students to see me na naglaro ako, and then yun nanalo naman with God's grace (I wanted my students to see me compete, and by God’s grace, I won).”

A former Greco-Roman wrestling athlete and professional MMA fighter, Abucayan has built a diverse combat sports background that spans judo, wrestling, and sambo.

Beyond the mat, he balances his athletic career with academics, serving as a college professor at the Philippine College of Technology while pursuing a doctorate. He also coaches 36 athletes in the Primo Martial Arts Team, emphasizing the importance of balancing sports and education.

“Pagpasok ko sa mat hindi ako masyadong kinabahan, sinasabi ko sa sarili ko na just have fun (When I stepped onto the mat, I didn’t get too nervous; I just told myself to just have fun),” he added, crediting his family, God, and his athletes for his success.

One of his students, Angelo Plenos, also won a gold medal and has already been recruited to the Philippine Sambo Team, highlighting the role of local tournaments in nurturing the country’s next-generation athletes.

The host Sta. Ana Sambo Team made a strong showing as well, securing five golds, six silvers, and one bronze, while the Gentle Warrior Sambo Team followed with four golds, five silvers, and five bronzes.

Several other clubs contributed to the highly competitive tournament. Python’s Pit collected two golds, one silver, and three bronzes, while Barangay Leon Garcia earned two golds, one silver, and one bronze. Davao Masters Sambo Team tallied one gold, one silver, and two bronzes.

The Facility Team and Baguio City Sambo Team both took home a single gold and bronze each, while General Trias Judo Team claimed one gold. Valencia Sambo Team and The Gentle Zen (UP Min) copped three silvers and two bronzes apiece. The Deciders Judo Club rounded out the field with three bronze medals.

Held as part of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw sports festival, the national sambo tournament brought together athletes nationwide, reflecting the continued rise of sambo in the country and the growing competitiveness of emerging clubs and established teams alike. MLSA WITH Riza Facun/DNSC, SunStar Intern